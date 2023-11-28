Morgan Wallen tops Apple Music’s 2023 song chart while Taylor Swift and SZA also top streaming lists

This combination of photos shows Taylor Swift at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, 2023, left, SZA performing at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021, center, and Morgan Wallen at the 57th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2023 8:46 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 9:12 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country singer Morgan Wallen ’s “Last Night” topped Apple Music’s global song chart in 2023 as the giant music streamer released year-end lists Tuesday and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes.

Wallen’s hit emerged as the country song with the most days — 52 — at No. 1 on the Global Daily Top 100 chart.

Nigerian rapper Rema’s “Calm Down” remix with Selena Gomez was No. 12 on the global songs chart, the highest entry, ever, for an African song. (“Calm Down” was No. 1 on the streamer’s Shazam chart.)

Joining “Last Night” at the very top of the global songs list were “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus in second, “Kill Bill” by SZA in third, “Rich Flex” by Drake and 21 Savage in fourth, and another SZA track in fifth slot: “Snooze,” which was followed by Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.”

SZA, who leads the 2024 Grammy nominations, topped Apple’s most-read lyrics in 2023 for her smash single, “Kill Bill.”

Wallen’s “Last Night” stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks this year, beating Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for the record of longest No. 1 run for a non-collaboration. It also tied Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” for the title of second-longest reign in Hot 100’s 65-year history.

Replay — Apple’s alternative to Spotify’s Wrapped playlist — allows Apple Music subscribers to engage with what music was most popular on the streaming service this year. New this year is the inclusion of an Apple Music Sing chart, which allows users to view which songs fan sang along the most to this year. On the inaugural chart, J-pop duo YOASOBI hit No. 1 with their song “アイドル(Idol).”

Across Replay, eligibility is based on a threshold of plays and time spent listening.

Apple’s data also shows the growing presence of Música Mexicana globally. Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado’s history-making “Ella Baila Sola” made it to No. 18 on the Global Daily Top 100, which also featured Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “un x100to,” Peso Pluma and Natanael Cano’s “PRC,” and Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera’s “Bebe Dame.”

In November, Apple Music named Taylor Swift its artist of the year, after the pop superstar broke incredible records: In the first 10 months of 2023, 65 of Swift’s songs reached Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100. The Eras Tour was a catalyst: Streams grew 61% globally when she kicked off her landmark concert tour in March, and continued to build.

“Taylor Swift’s impact on music is absolutely undeniable — not just this record-breaking year, but throughout her entire career,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement. “She is a generation-defining artist and a true change agent in the music industry, and there is no doubt that her impact and influence will be felt for years to come.”

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press


