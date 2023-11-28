Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2023 4:54 pm.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,036.77, up 4.11 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 58 cents, or 1.32 per cent, to $44.52 on 12.0 million shares. 

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.69, or 1.94 per cent, to $88.74 on 9.9 million shares. 

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down $2.68, or 4.45 per cent, to $57.57 on 8.5 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 37 cents, or 25.69 per cent, to $1.81 on 7.5 million shares. 

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Up five cents, or 11.11 per cent, to 45 cents on 7.1 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down six cents, or 0.23 per cent, to $26.22 on 7.1 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down $2.68, or 4.45 per cent, to $57.57. Scotiabank’s profits took a sizable hit last quarter as it felt the early effects of the slowing economy, and prepared for worse to come. The bank reported a net income of almost $1.39 billion, or $1.02 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $2.09 billion or $1.63 per diluted share in the same period a year earlier. The results were heavily weighed down by the amount of money it had set aside for potentially bad loans, as high interest rates are set to increasingly strain borrowers, along with charges related to the layoffs and branch closures it started in the quarter to lower expenses going forward.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Down 10 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $12.64. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is suspending operations at its Cobre Panama mine as intense environmental protests block crucial accesses to the site.The suspension came shortly after Panama’s Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday that a 20-year concession for the Canadian copper mine was unconstitutional.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28,2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York
Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York

A 92-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a North York plaza on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a plaza parking lot in the area of Keele...

1h ago

Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The man, who cannot be identified...

2h ago

York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement
York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement

A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who they say were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo...

12m ago

Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers
Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers

Ontario's top court has upheld the validity of a mandatory math test for new teachers, saying that a lower court decision declaring it unconstitutional was based on preliminary and incomplete data. Premier...

2h ago

