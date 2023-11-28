New York drivers could face license suspensions over vision tests

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, people wait to be served in a Department of Motor Vehicles office in New York. New York drivers who renewed their expired licenses during the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic and never submitted vision tests will get their licenses suspended on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2023 11:46 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 11:57 am.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York drivers who renewed their licenses during part of the coronavirus pandemic face license suspensions on Friday if they don’t submit vision tests, the state Department of Motor Vehicles warned.

Nearly 51,000 drivers statewide could have their licenses suspended, according to Newsday. The DMV urged drivers to submit the tests by Dec. 1 to avoid ramifications.

Suspensions would affect drivers whose licenses expired between March 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021, according to the DMV.

A pandemic-era rule allowed drivers to renew their licenses online by temporarily self-certifying their vision test requirement as most DMV offices attempted to limit crowds. Drivers were still required to eventually submit the tests.

People can take a vision test from a state-approved location or submit a vision test report form. The state-approved sites and the form are available on the DMV’s website.

Driving with a suspended license in New York can result in a ticket or fines of $200 to $500. It could also result in possible jail time of up to 30 days.

The Associated Press

