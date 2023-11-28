Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter’s music video spurs outrage for using NY Catholic church as a setting

FILE - Sabrina Carpenter performs on the second day of the Lollapalooza Music Festival, Aug. 4, 2023, in Chicago. Carpenter's use of a Roman Catholic church in Brooklyn as a backdrop for parts of a music video led to a pastor being stripped of his administrative duties after its release and officials holding a Mass to restore the church's “sanctity.” Carpenter released the video for “Feather” on Oct. 31. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) 2023 Invision

By The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2023 4:30 pm.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 4:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter’s use of a Roman Catholic church in Brooklyn as a backdrop for parts of a music video, with her dancing next to pastel-colored coffins, led to its pastor being stripped of his administrative duties after its release and officials holding a Mass to restore the church’s “sanctity.”

Carpenter, who as a youth appeared on the Disney Channel, released the video for “Feather” on Oct. 31; in it, she’s in several scenarios with men who behave badly, like taking a nonconsensual photo of her body, and then die in grisly ways. At the end, Carpenter, 24, is filmed dancing in the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, wearing a short tulle dress and a black veil.

The day after its release, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, which oversees the Catholic churches in Brooklyn and Queens, issued a statement saying that proper procedures around allowing filming had not been followed and it was “appalled.”

A few days later, the diocese stripped administrative duties away from the church pastor, Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, and ended his stint as vicar of development for the diocese.

The diocese said Bishop Robert Brennan also celebrated a Mass of Reparation at the church and “through the offering of this Mass, Bishop Brennan has restored the sanctity of this church and repaired the harm.”

Emails seeking comment were sent to representatives for Carpenter and the video director, Mia Barnes.

In a post on Facebook following those actions asking for the church community’s forgiveness, Gigantiello said a film crew had come to them in September, and that he allowed filming after not finding anything untoward in a search of the participants. He said he had agreed as an “effort to further strengthen the bonds between the young creative artists who make up a large part of this community.”

Gigantiello went on to say he wasn’t there during the filming, had no idea anything “provocative” was being done and didn’t know coffins would be placed in the church.

Carpenter was in the Disney Channel’s “Girl Meets World” series that ran from 2014-2017 and has been singing for several years. Her music video has been viewed 11 million times on YouTube since its release.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York
Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York

A 92-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a North York plaza on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a plaza parking lot in the area of Keele...

1h ago

Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The man, who cannot be identified...

2h ago

York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement
York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement

A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who they say were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo...

12m ago

Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers
Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers

Ontario's top court has upheld the validity of a mandatory math test for new teachers, saying that a lower court decision declaring it unconstitutional was based on preliminary and incomplete data. Premier...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York
Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York

A 92-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a North York plaza on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a plaza parking lot in the area of Keele...

1h ago

Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The man, who cannot be identified...

2h ago

York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement
York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement

A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who they say were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo...

12m ago

Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers
Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers

Ontario's top court has upheld the validity of a mandatory math test for new teachers, saying that a lower court decision declaring it unconstitutional was based on preliminary and incomplete data. Premier...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.

22h ago

2:00
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive

Leafs' star William Nylander had a photo of him riding the subway to a game go viral. Just a few weeks later he is now staring in a commercial on the subway. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more

23h ago

3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.

23h ago

2:56
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province

The Gardiner Expressway and DVP will soon become the responsibility of the province, to help the city with long-term financial pressures. With that, the Ford government will move ahead with its plans for Ontario Place. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

2:40
Hospital row lane restrictions could impact emergency services: paramedics union
Hospital row lane restrictions could impact emergency services: paramedics union

The union representing Toronto's paramedics is warning road restrictions on University Avenue for infrastructure upgrades will have a detrimental impact on emergency services. Tina Yazdani reports. 

23h ago

More Videos