Pope cancels trip to Dubai for UN climate conference on doctors’ orders after getting the flu

A giant screen broadcasts Pope Francis delivering his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer from the chapel of the hotel at the Vatican grounds where he lives, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. Pope Francis says he has a lung inflammation but will go later this week to Dubai for the climate change conference. Francis skipped his weekly Sunday appearance at a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, a day after the Vatican said he was suffering from a mild flu. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2023 1:49 pm.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 1:56 pm.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis canceled his trip to Dubai for the U.N. climate conference on doctors’ orders Tuesday, even though he is recovering from the flu and lung inflammation, the Vatican said.

The announcement marked the second time the pope’s frail health had forced the cancellation of a foreign trip: He had to postpone a planned trip to Congo and South Sudan in 2022 because of knee inflammation, though he was able to make the trip earlier this year.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis was improving from the flu and inflammation of his respiratory tract that forced him to cancel his audiences Saturday. But “the doctors have asked the pope not to make the trip planned for the coming days to Dubai.

“Pope Francis accepted the doctors’ request with great regret and the trip is therefore canceled,” he added.

Francis, who turns 87 next month, had part of one lung removed as a young man.

