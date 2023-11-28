Scotiabank reports Q4 profit down from year ago, provision for credit losses up

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2023 6:37 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 7:56 am.

TORONTO — Scotiabank reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as the amount it set aside to cover bad loans more than doubled.

The bank said Tuesday its net income totalled nearly $1.39 billion or $1.02 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $2.09 billion or $1.63 per diluted share in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue totalled nearly $8.31 billion, up from nearly $7.63 billion in the same quarter last year.

“I am encouraged by the results of our focused efforts on strengthening the Bank’s balance sheet as we prepare to manage through heightened macroeconomic uncertainty,” Scotiabank chief executive Scott Thomson said in a statement.

“Strong capital and liquidity ratios, improving loan to deposit ratios and increased allowance for credit losses coverage ratios, position us well as we enter the next phase of our growth strategy.” 

The bank said its provision for credit losses for the quarter amounted to nearly $1.26 billion, up from $529 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $1.26 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $2.06 per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.65 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Scotiabank’s Canadian banking operations earned $810 million in net income attributable to equity holders of the bank, down from $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year due primarily to a higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expenses, partly offset by higher revenue.

Meanwhile, the bank’s international banking business earned $562 million in net income attributable to equity holders of the bank, down from $643 million a year ago.

Scotiabank’s global wealth management operations earned $327 million in net income attributable to equity holders, down from $361 million a year earlier, while its global banking and markets business earned $414 million, down from $484 million in the same quarter last year.

The bank’s “other” category reported a loss attributable to equity holders of $759 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $603 million a year earlier. 

Scotiabank said last month that it was cutting about three per cent of its global workforce as a result of changes at the bank and customers’ day-to-day banking preferences, as well as ongoing efforts to streamline operations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 28, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BNS)

The Canadian Press

Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA
Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA

GTA residents who've held out on unpacking the winter gear will need to finally break out the toques, mittens and parkas on what will likely be the coldest day of the season so far. The temperature...

24m ago

Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet

The City of Peterborough converted a municipal parking lot into a 50-unit modular home complex supported with various wraparound services.

12h ago

Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes

A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more civilian hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing...

2h ago

1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought
1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought

One man is recovering in hospital after being shot in North York on Monday night. Toronto police were called to the Grandravine Drive and Jane Street area just before 9 p.m. for reports of multiple...

8h ago

