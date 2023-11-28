Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs temporarily steps down as Revolt chairman amid sexual abuse allegations

FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 15, 2022. When New York's Adult Survivors Act expired on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, more than 3,700 legal claims had been filed, with many of the last few coming against big-name celebrities, such as Combs, and a handful of politicians. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2023 3:24 pm.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 3:26 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has temporarily stepped down as chairman of his cable television network Revolt amid multiple sexual abuse allegations against the music mogul.

Revolt announced Combs’ decision on social media Tuesday. It’s not clear when he will return to his media company — which said Combs previously had “no operational or day-to-day role” at the network.

“This decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and African diaspora,” the network said in the statement.

Combs, a founder of Revolt, declined to comment further on the matter. The network has been preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Earlier this month, R&B singer Cassie accused Combs of raping and beating her over the duration of their decadeslong, on-and-off relationship — which began in 2005, when she was 19 and he was 37. The singer, whose real name is Cassie Ventura, alleged that Combs raped her when she tried to end the relationship in 2018.

One day after she filed the lawsuit, she and Combs reached a settlement to their “mutual satisfaction.”

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” Combs said.

After Combs and Ventura’s settlement, two more women came forward to accuse him of sexual abuse. Both suits were filed last week on the eve of the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law permitting victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file civil action regardless of the statute of limitations.

The filings detail acts of sexual assault, beatings and forced drugging allegedly committed in the early 1990s by Combs, then a talent director, party promoter and rising figure in New York City’s hip-hop community.

Combs has vehemently denied the allegations. He accused the two women of seeking to exploit the New York law that temporarily extended the statute of limitations.

Combs is among the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the past three decades. He is the founder of Bad Boy Records and a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a slew of top-tier artists including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and 112.

The mogul created the fashion clothing line Sean John and produced the reality show “Making the Band” for MTV.

This year, he released his fifth studio album “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” which earned two Grammy nominations this month.

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York
Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York

A 92-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a North York plaza on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a plaza parking lot in the area of Keele...

4m ago

Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The man, who cannot be identified...

57m ago

Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers
Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers

Ontario's top court has upheld the validity of a mandatory math test for new teachers, saying that a lower court decision declaring it unconstitutional was based on preliminary and incomplete data. Premier...

1h ago

Human remains discovered in wooded area in Bowmanville, investigation underway
Human remains discovered in wooded area in Bowmanville, investigation underway

Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville, Durham Regional Police confirmed on Tuesday morning. The remains were found near Simpson Avenue and Baseline Road. There's currently...

6m ago

Top Stories

Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York
Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York

A 92-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a North York plaza on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a plaza parking lot in the area of Keele...

4m ago

Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The man, who cannot be identified...

57m ago

Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers
Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers

Ontario's top court has upheld the validity of a mandatory math test for new teachers, saying that a lower court decision declaring it unconstitutional was based on preliminary and incomplete data. Premier...

1h ago

Human remains discovered in wooded area in Bowmanville, investigation underway
Human remains discovered in wooded area in Bowmanville, investigation underway

Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville, Durham Regional Police confirmed on Tuesday morning. The remains were found near Simpson Avenue and Baseline Road. There's currently...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.

20h ago

2:00
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive

Leafs' star William Nylander had a photo of him riding the subway to a game go viral. Just a few weeks later he is now staring in a commercial on the subway. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more

21h ago

3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

2:56
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province

The Gardiner Expressway and DVP will soon become the responsibility of the province, to help the city with long-term financial pressures. With that, the Ford government will move ahead with its plans for Ontario Place. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:40
Hospital row lane restrictions could impact emergency services: paramedics union
Hospital row lane restrictions could impact emergency services: paramedics union

The union representing Toronto's paramedics is warning road restrictions on University Avenue for infrastructure upgrades will have a detrimental impact on emergency services. Tina Yazdani reports. 

22h ago

More Videos