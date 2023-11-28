Small plane crashes into car on Minnesota roadway; pilot and driver suffer only minor injuries

By The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2023 3:48 pm.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 4:12 pm.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — The pilot of a small airplane and a car’s driver both escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after the plane crashed into the car in suburban Minneapolis.

The accident happened just after 10:30 a.m. on a county road in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Police said it appeared that the plane was approaching Crystal Airport when it experienced a mechanical problem and lost power. The pilot tried to make an emergency landing on the county road, striking power lines before reaching the ground and colliding with the car.

The 23-year-old pilot was alone in the single-engine plane and was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said. The 32-year-old man driving on the roadway was alone in his vehicle and was taken to a hospital with what police described as minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration will conduct the initial investigation.

