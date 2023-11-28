Staff reassigned at Florida school after allegations that transgender student played on girls’ team

Students from Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Fla., walk out of the school building Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in support of a transgender student who plays on the girls volleyball team. The school principal and other administrators were removed from their positions for allowing the student to participate in the activity. Florida passed a law prohibiting transgendered girls to play on female sports teams. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) (c) Sun-Sentinel

By The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2023 3:04 pm.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 3:13 pm.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of students participated in a walkout at a South Florida high school on Tuesday, a day after their principal and four other staff members were removed from their positions as officials investigate allegations of a transgender student being allowed to play on a girls’ volleyball team, in violation of state law.

The demonstration occurred at Monarch High School in Broward County. Local news footage shows a large crowd of students walking out of the school building and congregating outside on school property.

The school district on Monday reassigned principal James Cecil, assistant principal Kenneth May, athletic director Dione Hester and information management technician Jessica Norton to non-school sites pending the outcome of the investigation. Also, temporary athletic coach Alex Burgess was told his services are paused while the investigation proceeds.

“We will continue to follow state law and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation,” school district spokesman John Sullivan said in a statement. “We are committed to providing all our students with a safe and inclusive learning environment.”

In 2021, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for president as a Republican, signed a state law that bars transgender girls and women from playing on public school teams intended for student athletes identified as girls at birth.

Broward Schools Superintendent Peter Licata said during a news conference Tuesday that a member of the community had made a complaint about the student athlete last week. When questioned by reporters, Licata denied that the reassignments had anything to do with a lawsuit the student and her parents had previously brought against the school. A federal judge ruled against the student earlier this month.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York
Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York

A 92-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a North York plaza on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a plaza parking lot in the area of Keele...

6m ago

Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The man, who cannot be identified...

59m ago

Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers
Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers

Ontario's top court has upheld the validity of a mandatory math test for new teachers, saying that a lower court decision declaring it unconstitutional was based on preliminary and incomplete data. Premier...

1h ago

Human remains discovered in wooded area in Bowmanville, investigation underway
Human remains discovered in wooded area in Bowmanville, investigation underway

Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville, Durham Regional Police confirmed on Tuesday morning. The remains were found near Simpson Avenue and Baseline Road. There's currently...

9m ago

Top Stories

Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York
Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York

A 92-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a North York plaza on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a plaza parking lot in the area of Keele...

6m ago

Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The man, who cannot be identified...

59m ago

Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers
Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers

Ontario's top court has upheld the validity of a mandatory math test for new teachers, saying that a lower court decision declaring it unconstitutional was based on preliminary and incomplete data. Premier...

1h ago

Human remains discovered in wooded area in Bowmanville, investigation underway
Human remains discovered in wooded area in Bowmanville, investigation underway

Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville, Durham Regional Police confirmed on Tuesday morning. The remains were found near Simpson Avenue and Baseline Road. There's currently...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.

20h ago

2:00
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive

Leafs' star William Nylander had a photo of him riding the subway to a game go viral. Just a few weeks later he is now staring in a commercial on the subway. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more

21h ago

3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

2:56
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province

The Gardiner Expressway and DVP will soon become the responsibility of the province, to help the city with long-term financial pressures. With that, the Ford government will move ahead with its plans for Ontario Place. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:40
Hospital row lane restrictions could impact emergency services: paramedics union
Hospital row lane restrictions could impact emergency services: paramedics union

The union representing Toronto's paramedics is warning road restrictions on University Avenue for infrastructure upgrades will have a detrimental impact on emergency services. Tina Yazdani reports. 

22h ago

More Videos