US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Inheritance by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)

3. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

4. Tom Clancy Command and Control by Marc Cameron (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

6. The Edge by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Alex Cross Must Die by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

9. The Ball at Versailles by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Hideaway by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Woman in Me (Unabridged) by Britney Spears (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Hunger Games Novel by Suzanne Collins (Findaway World, LLC)

3. Iron Flame(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

4. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

5. Fourth Wing(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. Wreck the Halls by Tessa Bailey (HarperCollins Publishers)

9. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Audible)

10. My Name Is Barbra (Unabridged) by Barbra Streisand (Penguin Random House, LLC)

The Associated Press