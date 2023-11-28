US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2023 2:39 pm.

Nonfiction

1. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams and Britney Spears – introduction (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

6. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

7. Prequel by Rachel Maddow, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

9. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant, narrated by the author, Maurice Ashley, R. A. Dickey, Evelyn Glennie, Sara Maria Hasbun, Francis Idehen, Alison Levine, Benny Lewis, Kari Louhivuori, Nelli Louhivuori, Brandon Payne, Richard Pine, Gil Winch and full cast (Penguin Audio)

10. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann, narrated by Will Patton, Ann Marie Lee and Danny Campbell (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

3. Defiant by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Suzy Jackson (Dragonsteel)

4. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Santino Fontana (Scholastic Audio)

5. The Primal Hunter 7 – A LitRPG Adventure by Zogarth, narrated by Travis Baldree (Aethon Audio)

6. Preceptor by Terry Mancour, narrated by John Lee (Podium Audio)

7. How to Lose a Guy Before Christmas by A.J. Pine, performed by Andi Arndt and Jason Clarke (Audible Originals)

8. The Spy Coast by Tess Gerritsen, narrated by Hillary Huber and Brittany Pressley (Brilliance Audio)

9. Trapdoor by J.P. Pomare, performed by Harriet Gordon-Anderson, Blazey Best, Yannick Lawry, Lewis Fitzgerald and Brodie Masini (Audible Originals)

10. Inheritance by Nora Roberts, narrated by Brittany Pressley and the author (Macmillan Audio)

