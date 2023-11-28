WWE smashes its social media record with return of CM Punk

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2023 8:33 am.

WWE crushed its social media record over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with the return of wrestler CM Punk at Survivor Series garnering more than 71 million views across all of the sports entertainment company’s platforms.

Survivor Series, a premium live event that’s been held for 37 years, took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on Saturday. While WWE’s fervent fans had been talking about the possibility of CM Punk returning to the organization for weeks, his appearance at the WWE event after nearly a decade away from the company surprised nearly everyone, and many took to social media to talk about it.

WWE said Tuesday that the comeback moment has more than 71 million views across all platforms, making it the biggest social post in company history. The previous record was a handheld video last year from Logan Paul as he jumped from the ropes during a match. That video garnered more than 40 million views across Paul’s and WWE’s social platforms in less than 24 hours.

WWE, which is part of TKO Group Holdings, said that Survivor Series’ sponsorship revenue climbed 24% from a year earlier. Viewership increased 44%, eclipsing the prior record set last year. There were 17,138 people in attendance for the event, breaking the previous record set in Brooklyn in 2021.

Earlier this month, WWE announced that it is collaborating with the Big 12 Conference for their championship game next month as the company further strengthens ties with outside sports organizations.

As part of the partnership, the game’s most outstanding player will receive a custom-made WWE championship title belt and a co-branded WWE X Big 12 logo will appear throughout the stadium and on the field. The Big 12 Conference and WWE will also collaborate on a Big 12 Championship merchandise line, which will be available online and at the stadium’s team stores.

The Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will be held on Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press


Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA
Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA

GTA residents who've held out on unpacking the winter gear will need to finally break out the toques, mittens and parkas on what will likely be the coldest day of the season so far. The temperature...

5m ago

Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet

The City of Peterborough converted a municipal parking lot into a 50-unit modular home complex supported with various wraparound services.

13h ago

Toronto woman wanted for allegedly using fake ID to access victims' bank, wireless accounts
Toronto woman wanted for allegedly using fake ID to access victims' bank, wireless accounts

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly used fake identification to take over several bank and wireless cellphone accounts. Investigators allege a woman attended a number of wireless...

42m ago

Markham man charged with murder in death of B.C. woman
Markham man charged with murder in death of B.C. woman

A 34-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a B.C. woman in Markham over the weekend. York Regional Police officers responded to a residence on Gillingham Avenue, near...

7m ago

