5 in custody as police search for suspected firearm at Hamilton high school

Five people are in custody following a security incident at a Hamilton high school on Wednesday morning.

Staff and students at Bernie Custis Secondary School on King Street East were placed into lockdown around 11:30 a.m. after police said they were conducting a “comprehensive search” of the school for a bag containing a suspected firearm.

Just before 2 p.m. the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said the lockdown had been lifted and students had been dismissed for the day.

“Families will receive another communication later today with an update before tomorrow’s school day,” the board said in an online update.

Police have not confirmed if they have recovered the item they were looking for, saying only that they are no longer searching for any additional suspects at this time.