A Hong Kong Court hears final arguments in subversion trial of pro-democracy activists

Pro-democracy activist Clarisse Yeung Suet-ying arrives at the West Kowloon courts as closing arguments open in Hong Kong's largest national security trial of 47 pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

By Kanis Leung, The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2023 1:17 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 1:26 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court started hearing the final arguments Wednesday of some of the city’s best-known pro-democracy activists tried under a law imposed by China’s ruling Communist Party to crush dissent.

The activists’ subversion trial is the biggest prosecution yet under such law. They may face up to life in prison if convicted.

The defendants were among 47 activists arrested in 2021 under the sweeping national security law imposed following massive anti-government protests four years ago. They were charged in connection to an informal 2020 primary election to pick candidates who could win the territory’s Legislative Council.

Prosecutors accuse the activists of trying to paralyze Hong Kong’s government and topple the city’s leader by securing a majority to veto budgets.

In court, Wednesday, Prosecutor Jonathan Man argued that unlawful means to subvert state power didn’t necessarily imply the use of force or physical violence.

“(In) the 21st century, social media, communications to the public is much easier and convenient,” he said, adding that it was easy to “manipulate” those channels for some “to endanger national security.”

The trial is widely considered as part of Beijing’s crackdown on the city’s once-vibrant pro-democracy movement. After the introduction of the law — which critics say is eroding the autonomy promised when Hong Kong returned to China in 1997 — many pro-democracy politicians and activists were jailed, went into self-exile, or disappeared from the city’s political scene.

A large number of young professionals and middle-class families also emigrated due to the erosion of Western-style civil liberties with the Chinese government’s crackdown on the territory.

The subversion trial involves many of the city’s most prominent activists, including legal scholar Benny Tai, former student leader Joshua Wong and former opposition party leaders Wu Chi-wai and Alvin Yeung.

Most of the 47 activists have been detained without bail for more than two years. Others were granted bail based on strict conditions. Thirty-one, including Tai, Wong, Wu and Yeung, entered guilty pleas in court, while 16 others pled not guilty in February.

The national security law criminalizes secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign forces to intervene in the city’s affairs as well as terrorism. Apart from the activists, pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai is also facing collusion charges under the law.

Kanis Leung, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Scarborough high-rise evacuated due to apartment fire
Scarborough high-rise evacuated due to apartment fire

A high-rise apartment building in Scarborough has been evacuated due to a two-alarm fire. Toronto fire crews were dispatched to the apartment building at Echo Point in the Warden Avenue and Bridletowne...

2h ago

Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients

A former doctor from Schomberg, Ont. was sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple female patients at his King Township clinic. The allegations against...

6h ago

Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York
Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York

A woman suffered burns from an encampment fire that broke out at a ravine near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site. Authorities received multiple reports of a fire in the Fort York Boulevard...

3h ago

Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to a local hospital after they were struck and injured by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on...

5h ago

Top Stories

Scarborough high-rise evacuated due to apartment fire
Scarborough high-rise evacuated due to apartment fire

A high-rise apartment building in Scarborough has been evacuated due to a two-alarm fire. Toronto fire crews were dispatched to the apartment building at Echo Point in the Warden Avenue and Bridletowne...

2h ago

Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients

A former doctor from Schomberg, Ont. was sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple female patients at his King Township clinic. The allegations against...

6h ago

Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York
Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York

A woman suffered burns from an encampment fire that broke out at a ravine near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site. Authorities received multiple reports of a fire in the Fort York Boulevard...

3h ago

Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to a local hospital after they were struck and injured by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway

Emergency departments are now seeing a surge in patients coming in sick with COVID, Flu and RSV. Shauna Hunt with the latest public health data and advice from ER doctors.

9h ago

2:34
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison. Faiza Amin reports on the trial.

13h ago

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.
2:00
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive

Leafs' star William Nylander had a photo of him riding the subway to a game go viral. Just a few weeks later he is now staring in a commercial on the subway. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more
3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos