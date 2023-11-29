Barcelona may need water shipped in during a record drought in northeast Spain, authorities say

FILE - Technical personnel enter a ship loaded with drinking water docked in the Spanish port of Barcelona, Spain on May 13, 2008 as part of an unprecedented emergency plan to alleviate a drought in Barcelona. Tighter water restrictions for drought-stricken northeast Spain have gone in effect Wednesday Nov. 29, 2023 as authorities in Catalonia say that Barcelona may need to have fresh water shipped in by boat in the coming months. Catalonia is suffering its worst drought on record with reservoirs that provide water for some six million people filled to just 18% of their capacity. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

By Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2023 9:40 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 9:42 am.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Tighter water restrictions for drought-stricken northeast Spain went into effect Wednesday, when authorities in Catalonia said that Barcelona may need to have fresh water shipped in by boat in the coming months.

Catalonia is suffering its worst drought on record with reservoirs that provide water for about 6 million people, including Spain’s second-biggest city Barcelona, filled to just 18% of their capacity. By comparison, Spain’s reservoirs as a whole are at 43% of their capacity.

Spanish authorities and experts point to the impact of climate change in the increasingly hot and dry weather behind the extended drought in Catalonia.

Barcelona has already been relying on Europe’s largest desalination plant for drinking water, and a sewage treatment and purification plant to make up for the drop in water from wells and rivers.

Catalonia officially entered the “pre-emergency” phase for drought, which lowers the daily use per person from 230 to 210 liters (60 to 55 gallons) of water per day. That includes personal use as well as what town halls use per inhabitant for services. Catalonia’s water agency says that the average person in Catalonia consumes on average 116 liters (30 gallons) per day for domestic use.

Municipal governments are now prohibited from using drinking water for street cleaning or to water lawns. Water limits for use in industry and agriculture have been increased.

If water reserves fall below 16% capacity, then Catalonia would enter into a full-blown drought “emergency” whereby water would be limited to 200 liters (52 gallons) per person, and then potentially dropped down to 160 liters (42 gallons) per person, and all irrigation in agriculture would require previous approval.

Authorities have warned that the drought “emergency” could just be weeks away, unless it rains — a lot.

If not, then Barcelona could need tankers to bring in drinking water. In 2008, that extremely expensive measure was used to keep the city supplied during a drought.

“Unfortunately, we have to be prepared for every scenario, and we are close to needing boats to bring in water if the situation that we have seen over the past months continues,” Catalonia regional president Pere Aragonès said during a trip to South Korea on Wednesday.

Aragonès said that his administration was working with Spain’s ministry for the ecological transition to prepare for the eventuality of the water tankers. He added that his administration would prefer to bring in water for southern Catalonia where the Ebro River meets the Mediterranean Sea.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to release ‘business case’ for moving science centre to Ontario Place
Ford government to release ‘business case’ for moving science centre to Ontario Place

The Ontario government is set to release its long-promised "business case" today for moving the Ontario Science Centre from its current east Toronto location to Ontario Place, on the city's waterfront. When...

3h ago

Driver caught going nearly 100 km/h over limit in Brampton said 'he needed to use bathroom'
Driver caught going nearly 100 km/h over limit in Brampton said 'he needed to use bathroom'

A driver from Caledon is facing stunt driving charges after he was caught going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit. In a post on X, Peel Regional Police say officers stopped the driver near Queen...

2h ago

2 suspects accused of breaking into east-end Toronto home, stealing vehicle
2 suspects accused of breaking into east-end Toronto home, stealing vehicle

Toronto police are looking to identify two suspects wanted for allegedly breaking into an east-end home and then stealing the resident's vehicle. Officers responded to a break-and-enter call in the...

53m ago

World economy will slow next year because of inflation, high rates and war: OECD
World economy will slow next year because of inflation, high rates and war: OECD

The global economy, which has proved surprisingly resilient this year, is expected to falter next year under the strain of wars, still-elevated inflation and continued high interest rates. The Paris-based...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to release ‘business case’ for moving science centre to Ontario Place
Ford government to release ‘business case’ for moving science centre to Ontario Place

The Ontario government is set to release its long-promised "business case" today for moving the Ontario Science Centre from its current east Toronto location to Ontario Place, on the city's waterfront. When...

3h ago

Driver caught going nearly 100 km/h over limit in Brampton said 'he needed to use bathroom'
Driver caught going nearly 100 km/h over limit in Brampton said 'he needed to use bathroom'

A driver from Caledon is facing stunt driving charges after he was caught going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit. In a post on X, Peel Regional Police say officers stopped the driver near Queen...

2h ago

2 suspects accused of breaking into east-end Toronto home, stealing vehicle
2 suspects accused of breaking into east-end Toronto home, stealing vehicle

Toronto police are looking to identify two suspects wanted for allegedly breaking into an east-end home and then stealing the resident's vehicle. Officers responded to a break-and-enter call in the...

53m ago

World economy will slow next year because of inflation, high rates and war: OECD
World economy will slow next year because of inflation, high rates and war: OECD

The global economy, which has proved surprisingly resilient this year, is expected to falter next year under the strain of wars, still-elevated inflation and continued high interest rates. The Paris-based...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
City of Toronto closing 4 vaccine clinics as provincial funding ends
City of Toronto closing 4 vaccine clinics as provincial funding ends

Originally started during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Toronto is closing its four public immunization clinics on Dec. 13 as Ontario government funding expires at the end of 2023. Nick Westoll has more.

16h ago

2:33
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway

Emergency departments are now seeing a surge in patients coming in sick with COVID, Flu and RSV. Shauna Hunt with the latest public health data and advice from ER doctors.

16h ago

2:34
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison. Faiza Amin reports on the trial.

20h ago

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.
2:00
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive

Leafs' star William Nylander had a photo of him riding the subway to a game go viral. Just a few weeks later he is now staring in a commercial on the subway. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more
More Videos