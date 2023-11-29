Construction companies fined in connection with carpenter’s death at Packers stadium

By The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2023 4:50 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 5:43 pm.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Federal labor inspectors have levied fines against two construction companies in connection with a worker’s death at Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, earlier this year.

Joshua Shaw, a 27-year-old carpenter with Mavid Construction, died in June after he was struck by a dumbwaiter car while working inside one of the football stadium’s video scoreboards, WLUK-TV reported Tuesday. The work was part of a project to replace the stadium’s two video scoreboards and renovate concession stands.

WLUK reported that it obtained documents that show the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued citations against Mavid and the project’s general contractor, Miron Construction on Nov. 15. The citations call for fines of more than $15,000 against Mavid and almost $19,000 against Miron.

According to OSHA, the companies’ employees and subcontractors were exposed to “pinch-point hazards” associated with the dumbwaiter and didn’t ensure employees and contractors were qualified to operate the device.

The companies have time to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA officials or contest the findings.

Mavid is working to set up a scholarship in Shaw’s name, the company said in a statement. It said the company has been in communication with OSHA and is committed to workplace safety. Miron officials said in their own statement that they are working with “the proper officials” and are committed to safety. They did not identify which officials they’re working with, however.

Packers media officials had no immediate comment when reached via email Wednesday afternoon.

