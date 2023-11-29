Charges laid in shooting deaths of two Edmonton officers while on duty: police

Edmonton police say charges have been laid in the deaths of two officers who were shot while responding to a call in March.

Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan were responding to a family dispute at an apartment building when they were gunned down by a 16-year-old boy.

Police said the teen also shot and wounded his mother during a struggle over the gun.

The boy then shot himself and died at the scene.

Police say they will release details about the charges at a news conference later today.

A staff sergeant with the guns and gang section is to be in attendance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2023.

The Canadian Press