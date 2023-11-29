FBI: Man wearing Captain America backpack stole items from senators’ desks during Capitol riot

By Michael Kunzelman, The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2023 3:21 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 3:27 pm.

A Virginia man was arrested Wednesday on charges that he stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing a Captain America backpack and stole items from senators’ desks on the Senate floor during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, court records show.

Ryan Joseph Orlando took a pen from the desk of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and a drink coaster from the desk of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.

Orlando, 28, of Arlington, Virginia, was arrested in his hometown on charges including theft of government property, disorderly conduct and unauthorized entry on the floor of a House of Congress, an arrest warrant says.

Online court records didn’t immediately list an attorney for Orlando.

Surveillance video captured Orlando entering the Capitol through a fire door on the west side of the building. He was wearing a black mask and a round Captain America-themed backpack and appeared to be recording video on his phone as he walked around the Capitol.

Orlando and other rioters entered the Senate chamber around 3 p.m. on Jan. 6, after senators evacuated the floor. C-SPAN footage shows Orlando rifling through and possibly photographing documents from senators’ desks, including one belonging to then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.

C-SPAN video also captured Orlando remove a pen from Collins’ desk and stick it in his pocket and take a white coaster from Manchin’s desk before police led him out of the chamber, the FBI affidavit says. Police also removed him from the building, but he reentered the Capitol through a broken window and remained inside for several more minutes, according to the affidavit.

Approximately 1,200 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes. Nearly 900 of them have pleaded guilty or been convicted by a judge or jury after trials. Over 700 of them have been sentenced, with roughly two-thirds receiving prison sentences ranging from three days to 22 years.

Michael Kunzelman, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York
Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York. Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building...

7m ago

'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407
'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407

Durham Regional Police have charged one man with impaired driving and released audio of a 911 call after he was allegedly caught driving the wrong way on Highway 407 last weekend. Authorities received...

36m ago

Toronto plans to implement better accessibility standards for sidewalks in construction sites
Toronto plans to implement better accessibility standards for sidewalks in construction sites

Construction projects are plentiful across the City of Toronto and these sites change how Torontonians are able to get around. As a result, the City of Toronto is now working to make construction...

26m ago

