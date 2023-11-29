Feminist website Jezebel will be relaunched by Paste Magazine less than a month after shutting down

FILE - Logos for G/O Media and Jezebel are displayed on monitors in New York on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. The irreverent feminist website Jezebel is making a comeback less than a month after it was shut down. Paste Magazine, a digital pop culture publication, announced Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, that it was buying Jezebel.com from G/O Media, which closed it and laid off its staff earlier this month. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

By Alexandra Olson, The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2023 1:47 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 2:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The irreverent feminist website Jezebel is making a comeback less than a month after it was shut down.

Paste Magazine, a digital pop culture publication based in Atlanta, announced Wednesday that it was buying Jezebel.com from G/O Media, which closed it and laid off its staff earlier this month.

In an announcement on its website, Paste said it “moved quickly to try and save” Jezebel after learning of its closure, calling the site “a beloved platform with a strong focus on women’s issues, pop culture and social commentary.” The acquisition was first reported by the New York Times, which said it was an all-cash deal, though no figures were disclosed.

Paste Founder and Editor-in-Chief Josh Jackson said Jezebel’s “acquisition means that the critical information and content that Jezebel readers have come to rely on will live on.”

“Our mission has always been to provide insightful, thought-provoking content that resonates with a diverse audience. Jezebel’s unique voice and commitment to storytelling make it a perfect addition to our portfolio,” Jackson said in a prepared statement.

G/0 Media had said it was shutting down Jezebel after trying unsuccessfully for months to find a buyer for the 16-year-old site. G/0 Media, which also owns Gizmodo, Quartz, the Onion and the Root, said the shutdown was part of a restructuring to cope with economic headwinds and a difficult digital advertising environment. But G/0 Media CEO Jim Spanfeller said at the time that he had not given up on the idea that Jezebel could find a new home and relaunch.

“We have been working on the sale of Jezebel for months and are delighted that the site has found a new home,” Spanfeller said in a prepared statement.

First launched in 2007 by Gawker Media at the height of the blogosphere, Jezebel swiftly gained an impassioned following with its combination of searing commentary on gender politics and edgy pop culture coverage. Like many other digital publications, however, Jezebel struggled in recent years to find a sustainable business model as digital advertising plummeted.

Paste said Jezebel’s “acquisition is poised to bring together the strengths of Paste Magazine’s established presence in the media landscape with Jezebel’s influential position in addressing contemporary issues.”

Paste did not immediately return an e-mail seeking further details. The New York Times reported that Paste is searching for a new editor-in-chief for Jezebel before hiring writers.

Alexandra Olson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act
Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act

The federal government announced Wednesday it has reached a deal with Google in their dispute over the Online News Act. "This will benefit the news sector and allow Google to continue to play an important...

updated

45m ago

5 in custody as police search for suspected firearm at Hamilton high school
5 in custody as police search for suspected firearm at Hamilton high school

Five people are in custody following a security incident at a Hamilton high school on Wednesday morning. Staff and students at Bernie Custis Secondary School on King Street East were placed into lockdown...

11m ago

Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered
Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've "disrupted and dismantled" an organized auto theft ring, recovering nine vehicles and laying 81 charges after a months-long probe dubbed Project Memphis. The...

43m ago

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act
Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act

The federal government announced Wednesday it has reached a deal with Google in their dispute over the Online News Act. "This will benefit the news sector and allow Google to continue to play an important...

updated

45m ago

5 in custody as police search for suspected firearm at Hamilton high school
5 in custody as police search for suspected firearm at Hamilton high school

Five people are in custody following a security incident at a Hamilton high school on Wednesday morning. Staff and students at Bernie Custis Secondary School on King Street East were placed into lockdown...

11m ago

Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered
Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've "disrupted and dismantled" an organized auto theft ring, recovering nine vehicles and laying 81 charges after a months-long probe dubbed Project Memphis. The...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding

The Asghari family was told they could not board a recent Air Canada flight due to a passport issue. They’re calling it an injustice.

2h ago

2:40
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism

Residents fighting to keep the Ontario Science Centre at its current location are speaking out. Transit advocates welcome funding from the deal but say more is needed long-term. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:33
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway

Emergency departments are now seeing a surge in patients coming in sick with COVID, Flu and RSV. Shauna Hunt with the latest public health data and advice from ER doctors.

21h ago

2:34
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison. Faiza Amin reports on the trial.

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.
More Videos