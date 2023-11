Toronto police are advising residents to avoid an east-end neighbourhood after a water pipe burst, flooding the roadway.

In a post on X on Wednesday morning, police say drivers may encounter delays in the area of Logan and Simpson avenues, near Carlaw Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

The City of Toronto has been notified.

So far, the area has not been closed off to traffic.

Flooding on Simpson Avenue in Toronto due to a burst water pipe on Nov. 298, 2023. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam