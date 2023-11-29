German authorities arrest a 15-year-old on suspicion of planning an attack

By The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2023 12:01 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 12:14 pm.

BERLIN (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in western Germany on suspicion of planning a possible attack on a Christmas market, authorities said Wednesday.

The teenager was detained Tuesday during a search at his home, prosecutors in Duesseldorf said. A court in nearby Leverkusen ordered him kept in custody Wednesday on suspicion of planning and preparing a terror attack, they said in a statement. The prosecutors said they could not give additional details for now.

The top regional security official, North Rhine-Westphalia state Interior Minister Herbert Reul, said the suspect had written in a chat group about attack plans and after a discussion of various scenarios, participants “agreed on a concrete plan to attack a Christmas market.”

“It seemed very concrete,” Reul told reporters of the alleged plan, about which he said he could not provide further details.

The boy’s arrest came after German authorities received a tip from abroad about possible plans for an attack by a person in the region, according to Reul. The authorities quickly identified the suspect, who wasn’t previously known to local security authorities, he said.

There was a second arrest, in Brandenburg state in eastern Germany, the minister he said he also could not give details about that.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency said earlier Wednesday that the threat situation in the country has escalated since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel.

The agency pointed to the risk of a radicalization of lone assailants who use simple means to attack “soft targets,” adding that “the danger is real and higher than it has been for a long time.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

50m ago

Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act
Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act

Google and the federal government have reached a deal in their dispute over the Online News Act, sources tell CityNews. Multiple reports suggest the new agreement would see Canadian news continue to...

8m ago

Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered
Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've "disrupted and dismantled" an organized auto theft ring, recovering nine vehicles and laying 81 charges after a months-long probe dubbed Project Memphis. The...

2h ago

Ford government says moving science centre to Ontario Place will save $250M over 50 years
Ford government says moving science centre to Ontario Place will save $250M over 50 years

An analysis of the state of the Ontario Science Centre found that building a new one at Ontario Place would save the government about $250 million over 50 years, compared to rebuilding it at the current...

49m ago

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

50m ago

Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act
Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act

Google and the federal government have reached a deal in their dispute over the Online News Act, sources tell CityNews. Multiple reports suggest the new agreement would see Canadian news continue to...

8m ago

Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered
Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've "disrupted and dismantled" an organized auto theft ring, recovering nine vehicles and laying 81 charges after a months-long probe dubbed Project Memphis. The...

2h ago

Ford government says moving science centre to Ontario Place will save $250M over 50 years
Ford government says moving science centre to Ontario Place will save $250M over 50 years

An analysis of the state of the Ontario Science Centre found that building a new one at Ontario Place would save the government about $250 million over 50 years, compared to rebuilding it at the current...

49m ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism

Residents fighting to keep the Ontario Science Centre at its current location are speaking out. Transit advocates welcome funding from the deal but say more is needed long-term. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

2:33
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway

Emergency departments are now seeing a surge in patients coming in sick with COVID, Flu and RSV. Shauna Hunt with the latest public health data and advice from ER doctors.

20h ago

2:34
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison. Faiza Amin reports on the trial.

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.
2:00
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive

Leafs' star William Nylander had a photo of him riding the subway to a game go viral. Just a few weeks later he is now staring in a commercial on the subway. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more
More Videos