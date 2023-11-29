GOP considers holding formal vote to authorize Biden impeachment as White House questions legitimacy

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., meets with reporters to discuss GOP efforts to investigate President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2023 1:31 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 1:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are considering holding a formal vote next month to authorize the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden as the party looks to legitimize a process that has yet to yield any direct evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

GOP leaders floated the possibility of a vote during a closed-door meeting with Republican lawmakers Wednesday morning, according to a person familiar with the private discussion who was granted anonymity to discuss it.

The possible reversal from House Republicans comes amid a growing standoff with the White House over requests for information related to Biden and his family. Republican leaders have long said a vote on the impeachment investigation was unnecessary, but are reconsidering as White House lawyers use the lack of formal House authorization to argue that the entire investigation lacks “constitutional legitimacy.”

Yet holding a vote on the impeachment investigation would be a high-stakes gambit by House Republican leadership, with no guarantee of success, given their narrow 222-213 majority. With Democrats united against the impeachment push, GOP leaders would need near-unanimous support from their side for the vote to succeed.

A vote on the impeachment investigation would put every House Republican on record in support of a process that can lead to the ultimate penalty for a president, dismissal from office for what the Constitution describes as “high crimes and misdemeanors.” For some moderate Republicans, especially those representing swing districts that Biden won in the 2020 election, it’s a vote that could come with considerable political risk.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed some caution about the impeachment push, warning against a rush to judgment. But he says the evidence already uncovered by Republican chairmen is “alarming.”

“While we take no pleasure in the proceedings here, we have a responsibility to do it,” Johnson said at a press conference Wednesday with the leaders of the investigation.

Johnson’s comments came just over a week after he traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet with former President Donald Trump, who has been publicly pushing his Republican allies in Congress for months to impeach Biden in retribution for Democrats’ two impeachments of him.

But Republicans have been struggling to show progress in the nearly year-long probe of the president and business deals by members of his family, including his son, Hunter Biden. They have presented no evidence to prove that the president, in his current or previous office, abused his role or accepted bribes.

Then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened an impeachment inquiry of Biden in September, saying that the allegations themselves warrant further investigation by lawmakers. But at the time, McCarthy refused to schedule a formal vote to authorize the inquiry, a step that while not required has been done in the past to legitimize the constitutional process of impeaching a commander-in-chief.

Since then, Republicans have moved full steam ahead with their probe, digging deeper into the family finances, particularly payments that Hunter Biden received from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that became tangled in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

The White House has insisted Biden was not involved in his son’s business dealings. House Democrats have also been unified in their opposition, claiming that the inquiry is an effort to detract attention from former Trump’s legal challenges and turn a negative spotlight on Biden.

Republican leaders have pushed back in recent weeks, seeking to paint the investigation as a necessary process of checks and balances on the Biden family.

“House Republicans have worked tirelessly on behalf of the American people for months to deliver transparency, following the money and the facts to uncover what I believe will prove to be one of the largest political corruption scandals of our lifetime and potentially in our nation’s history,” Rep. Elise Stefanik, a member of the GOP leadership team, said at the press conference Wednesday.

But despite being resolute from the top, many moderate Republicans have panned the evidence so far as not reaching the Constitution’s bar of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” required for impeachment. Those same people, who will likely vote next month to authorize the inquiry, have questioned the ability of leaders to ultimately garner enough GOP support to pass articles of impeachment against Biden on the House floor.

Only three other presidents have been impeached: Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Trump, who was impeached twice.

To date, no president has ever been forced from the White House through impeachment. But former Republican President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 as the House was preparing to take a vote on impeachment articles against him.

Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act
Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act

The federal government announced Wednesday it has reached a deal with Google in their dispute over the Online News Act. "This will benefit the news sector and allow Google to continue to play an important...

updated

45m ago

5 in custody as police search for suspected firearm at Hamilton high school
5 in custody as police search for suspected firearm at Hamilton high school

Five people are in custody following a security incident at a Hamilton high school on Wednesday morning. Staff and students at Bernie Custis Secondary School on King Street East were placed into lockdown...

11m ago

Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered
Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've "disrupted and dismantled" an organized auto theft ring, recovering nine vehicles and laying 81 charges after a months-long probe dubbed Project Memphis. The...

43m ago

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act
Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act

The federal government announced Wednesday it has reached a deal with Google in their dispute over the Online News Act. "This will benefit the news sector and allow Google to continue to play an important...

updated

45m ago

5 in custody as police search for suspected firearm at Hamilton high school
5 in custody as police search for suspected firearm at Hamilton high school

Five people are in custody following a security incident at a Hamilton high school on Wednesday morning. Staff and students at Bernie Custis Secondary School on King Street East were placed into lockdown...

11m ago

Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered
Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've "disrupted and dismantled" an organized auto theft ring, recovering nine vehicles and laying 81 charges after a months-long probe dubbed Project Memphis. The...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding

The Asghari family was told they could not board a recent Air Canada flight due to a passport issue. They’re calling it an injustice.

2h ago

2:40
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism

Residents fighting to keep the Ontario Science Centre at its current location are speaking out. Transit advocates welcome funding from the deal but say more is needed long-term. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:33
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway

Emergency departments are now seeing a surge in patients coming in sick with COVID, Flu and RSV. Shauna Hunt with the latest public health data and advice from ER doctors.

21h ago

2:34
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison. Faiza Amin reports on the trial.

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.
More Videos