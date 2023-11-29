Man wanted in alleged hate-motivated assault after woman punched during demonstration last month

Surveillance image of suspect wanted in hate-motivated assault
Surveillance image of suspect wanted in hate-motivated assault in October 2023. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 29, 2023 1:38 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 2:15 pm.

Police have released an image of a suspect wanted in an alleged hate-motivated assault during a demonstration in downtown Toronto last month.

Investigators say a suspect approached a woman on a sidewalk observing a demonstration in the area of University Avenue and College Street on October 29. She was holding a Canadian flag and a poster of an Israeli hostage when a man, along with four or five other males, surrounded and began yelling at her.

Police say the man punched the woman, then ripped her poster and stomped on her flag before fleeing the scene.

The man is described as between 40 to 60 years old and five feet nine inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black coat, a blue baseball hat and a blue medical mask.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a hate-motivated offence, meaning if the person is charged and convicted the judge will “take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.”

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act
Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act

The federal government announced Wednesday it has reached a deal with Google in their dispute over the Online News Act. "This will benefit the news sector and allow Google to continue to play an important...

updated

42m ago

5 in custody as police search for suspected firearm at Hamilton high school
5 in custody as police search for suspected firearm at Hamilton high school

Five people are in custody following a security incident at a Hamilton high school on Wednesday morning. Staff and students at Bernie Custis Secondary School on King Street East were placed into lockdown...

8m ago

Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered
Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've "disrupted and dismantled" an organized auto theft ring, recovering nine vehicles and laying 81 charges after a months-long probe dubbed Project Memphis. The...

40m ago

