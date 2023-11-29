Indiana judge dismisses state’s lawsuit against TikTok that alleged child safety, privacy concerns

FILE - The TikTok app logo is seen, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo. On Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, an Indiana county judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state accusing TikTok of deceiving its users about the level of inappropriate content for children on its platform and the security of its consumers' personal information. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

By Isabella Volmert, The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2023 6:06 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 7:12 pm.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana county judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state accusing TikTok of deceiving its users about the level of inappropriate content for children on its platform and the security of its consumers’ personal information.

A pair of lawsuits filed in December 2022 accused the app of misleading its viewers — particularly children. They alleged the app contains “salacious and inappropriate content” despite the company claiming it is safe for children 13 years and under. In the second complaint, the state argued that the app deceives consumers into believing their sensitive and personal information is secure. The lawsuits have since been consolidated. The latest hearing on the motion to dismiss was held in October.

Judge Jennifer L. DeGroote of the Allen County Superior Court in Fort Wayne made the ruling.

The dismissal is an apparent national first with similar lawsuits pending in Arkansas and Utah.

In a written statement, a spokesperson for Attorney General Todd Rokita said the office is “considering appellate options at this time” and maintained its position taken in the lawsuit.

“We were the first state to file suit against TikTok, but not the last, and it’s reassuring to see others take up this ongoing fight against a foreign Big Tech threat, in any jurisdiction,” the spokesperson said.

In her ruling, DeGroote said the court lacked personal jurisdiction over the case and reaffirmed a previous court ruling that found downloading a free app does not count as consumer transaction under the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.

A lead attorney for TikTok referred The Associated Press to TikTok’s media email address. The Associated Press sent an email to TikTok’s communications team asking for comment.

There were previous signs of skepticism from courts about the Republican attorney general’s arguments.

In May, an Indiana county judge ruled that downloading the free app does not equate to a consumer transaction under state law, dealing a blow to Rokita, who has cast himself as an enemy of social media giants including Meta.

Allen County Superior Court Judge Craig Bobay also ruled at that time that state courts do not have authority over TikTok’s statements to Apple’s app store as both companies are based in California. He added that no aspect of the “age rating process” takes place in Indiana.

A federal judge later rejected TikTok’s request to move the lawsuit to federal court but also described the attorney general’s lawsuit as largely “ political posturing ” in a ruling.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. The app has been a target over the past year of state and federal lawmakers who say the Chinese government could access the app’s users’ data.

Indiana is among several states and the federal government that have ordered the TikTok app deleted from government-issued devices. Montana became the first state in the U.S. to pass a complete ban on the app in May, set to go into effect Jan. 1.

Indiana joined dozens of U.S. states that sued Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. in October, saying it collects data on children under the age of 13 without parental consent. According to newly unsealed documents, Meta deliberately engineered its social platforms to addict children and never disclosed it received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram. It only disabled a fraction of those accounts.

Isabella Volmert, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

1h ago

Woman injured after reportedly being pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested
Woman injured after reportedly being pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested

Toronto police have a driver in custody after a woman was reportedly pushed out of a moving vehicle and seriously injured in Etobicoke. Investigators were notified of a collision in the Highway 27 and...

1m ago

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York
Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York. Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building...

42m ago

Top Stories

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

1h ago

Woman injured after reportedly being pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested
Woman injured after reportedly being pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested

Toronto police have a driver in custody after a woman was reportedly pushed out of a moving vehicle and seriously injured in Etobicoke. Investigators were notified of a collision in the Highway 27 and...

1m ago

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York
Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York. Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

5h ago

4:36
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation

The Ontario government is releasing its business plan on moving the Science Centre from the Don Mills area to Ontario place. Cynthia Mulligan and Richard Southern break down the announcement.

5h ago

2:36
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding

The Asghari family was told they could not board a recent Air Canada flight due to a passport issue. They’re calling it an injustice.

1h ago

2:40
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism

Residents fighting to keep the Ontario Science Centre at its current location are speaking out. Transit advocates welcome funding from the deal but say more is needed long-term. Mark McAllister reports.
2:33
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway

Emergency departments are now seeing a surge in patients coming in sick with COVID, Flu and RSV. Shauna Hunt with the latest public health data and advice from ER doctors.

More Videos