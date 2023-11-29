Jill Biden is bringing a holiday ice rink to the White House for children to skate and play hockey

FILE - President Jimmy Carter calls for other performers to join himself, Santa Claus and ice skating star Peggy Fleming for pictures at a White House reception for U.S. Secret Service agents and military aides in Washington, Dec. 22, 1980. Jill Biden is bringing a holiday ice rink to the White House lawn for children to skate and play hockey during the holidays. The first lady was set to announce the rink after sunset on Wednesday. She was to be joined by 1988 Olympic figure skater Brian Boitano and the Snoopy character, among others. The White House says the rink will operate during December. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook, File)

By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2023 5:17 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 5:27 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) —

Jill Biden is extending her holiday theme of “Magic, Wonder and Joy” to the White House grounds by putting an ice rink on the South Lawn for children to skate and play hockey in December.

The first lady was set to announce the ice rink after sunset Wednesday in the company of Brian Boitano, who won a gold medal in figure skating in the 1988 Olympics, and the comic-strip dog Snoopy, among others. Earlier this week, she unveiled decorations inside the executive mansion that she said were designed to help visitors experience the “magic, wonder and joy” of the holidays as they did when they were kids.

The 50-by-70-foot (15.2-by-21.3-meter) rink will operate throughout December, but the White House did not specify days and hours. Washington, D.C.-area schoolchildren and children from families with service members, frontline workers, first responders and teachers will be invited to skate.

The National Hockey League and the NHL Players Association will provide lessons through their “Learn to Play/Learn to Skate” program, which provides first-time participants with free head-to-toe equipment, weekly sessions and coaching.

This is not the first ice rink on the White House grounds.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter, who was buried Wednesday in her hometown of Plains, Georgia, had an ice rink built on the South Lawn for Olympian Peggy Fleming to perform during White House Christmas receptions.

Other supporters of the new rink include the National Park Service, the National Park Foundation and Comcast Spectacor.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival: report
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival: report

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

35m ago

Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York
Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York. Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building...

30m ago

'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407
'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407

Durham Regional Police have charged one man with impaired driving and released audio of a 911 call after he was allegedly caught driving the wrong way on Highway 407 last weekend. Authorities received...

2h ago

4:36
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation

The Ontario government is releasing its business plan on moving the Science Centre from the Don Mills area to Ontario place. Cynthia Mulligan and Richard Southern break down the announcement.

4h ago

2:36
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding

The Asghari family was told they could not board a recent Air Canada flight due to a passport issue. They're calling it an injustice.

5h ago

2:40
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism

Residents fighting to keep the Ontario Science Centre at its current location are speaking out. Transit advocates welcome funding from the deal but say more is needed long-term. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

2:33
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway

Emergency departments are now seeing a surge in patients coming in sick with COVID, Flu and RSV. Shauna Hunt with the latest public health data and advice from ER doctors.

2:34
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison. Faiza Amin reports on the trial.

