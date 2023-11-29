Lawyer for pharma company argues against single trial in B.C. opioid damages case

A lawyer for a pharmaceutical firm says holding a single trial in British Columbia to determine each province's damages related to opioid health care costs would be a "monster of complexity." Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are shown in this June 20, 2012 photo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 29, 2023 3:00 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 3:12 pm.

VANCOUVER — A lawyer for a pharmaceutical firm says holding a single trial in British Columbia to determine damages for each province and territory related to opioid health-care costs would be a “monster of complexity.”

Gordon McKee, a lawyer for Janssen Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, told the B.C. Supreme Court that certifying Canadian governments as a class in their pursuit of damages against opioid makers isn’t manageable or preferable compared with separate trials. 

McKee says the judge should not certify Canadian governments as a class in the case because it would “burden” B.C.’s justice system and have a negative affect on access to justice for other potential litigants. 

He says other courts in the past have recognized that some class-action lawsuits are “too big to certify,” and there are enough separate issues in each province or territory that make a single trial unmanageable.

McKee says individual trials specific to each jurisdiction would be more suited and “appropriately spreads the burden” of the complex issues among provincial and territorial justice systems. 

A lawyer for the B.C. government asked the court this week to certify the class allowing provinces and territories to join their claims against the dozens of defendant companies, saying the actions are nearly identical claiming health care costs related to the opioid crisis that has killed or injured thousands of Canadians. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

0m ago

Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York
Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York. Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building...

10m ago

'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407
'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407

Durham Regional Police have charged one man with impaired driving and released audio of a 911 call after he was allegedly caught driving the wrong way on Highway 407 last weekend. Authorities received...

38m ago

Toronto plans to implement better accessibility standards for sidewalks in construction sites
Toronto plans to implement better accessibility standards for sidewalks in construction sites

Construction projects are plentiful across the City of Toronto and these sites change how Torontonians are able to get around. As a result, the City of Toronto is now working to make construction...

28m ago

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

0m ago

Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York
Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York. Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building...

10m ago

'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407
'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407

Durham Regional Police have charged one man with impaired driving and released audio of a 911 call after he was allegedly caught driving the wrong way on Highway 407 last weekend. Authorities received...

38m ago

Toronto plans to implement better accessibility standards for sidewalks in construction sites
Toronto plans to implement better accessibility standards for sidewalks in construction sites

Construction projects are plentiful across the City of Toronto and these sites change how Torontonians are able to get around. As a result, the City of Toronto is now working to make construction...

28m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding

The Asghari family was told they could not board a recent Air Canada flight due to a passport issue. They’re calling it an injustice.

4h ago

2:40
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism

Residents fighting to keep the Ontario Science Centre at its current location are speaking out. Transit advocates welcome funding from the deal but say more is needed long-term. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:33
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway

Emergency departments are now seeing a surge in patients coming in sick with COVID, Flu and RSV. Shauna Hunt with the latest public health data and advice from ER doctors.

23h ago

2:34
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison. Faiza Amin reports on the trial.

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.
More Videos