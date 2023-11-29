Lawyers spar over conspiracy allegation in ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers’ trial

The lawyers in the criminal trial of two "Freedom Convoy" organizers are expected to continue their debate over whether Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were co-conspirators in the protest. Barber arrives to the Ottawa Courthouse in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 29, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — The lawyers in the criminal trial of two “Freedom Convoy” organizers are expected to continue their debate today over whether Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were co-conspirators in the protest. 

Both are charged with mischief and intimidation, among other charges, for their role in the early 2022 protests against COVID-19 public-health restrictions.

The Crown intends to prove that the two conspired together so closely that evidence against one should also apply to the other.

The defence has already spent two days arguing to the contrary.

Defence lawyers say the actions of the protest organizers weren’t inherently illegal, and there is no evidence linking them to anyone else’s illegal actions. 

The defence is expected to finish making its case on the conspiracy allegation before the Crown presents its own argument.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Scarborough high-rise evacuated due to apartment fire
Scarborough high-rise evacuated due to apartment fire

A high-rise apartment building in Scarborough has been evacuated due to a two-alarm fire. Toronto fire crews were dispatched to the apartment building at Echo Point in the Warden Avenue and Bridletowne...

5h ago

Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients

A former doctor from Schomberg, Ont. was sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple female patients at his King Township clinic. The allegations against...

9h ago

Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York
Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York

A woman suffered burns from an encampment fire that broke out at a ravine near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site. Authorities received multiple reports of a fire in the Fort York Boulevard...

6h ago

Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to a local hospital after they were struck and injured by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on...

8h ago

Top Stories

Scarborough high-rise evacuated due to apartment fire
Scarborough high-rise evacuated due to apartment fire

A high-rise apartment building in Scarborough has been evacuated due to a two-alarm fire. Toronto fire crews were dispatched to the apartment building at Echo Point in the Warden Avenue and Bridletowne...

5h ago

Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients

A former doctor from Schomberg, Ont. was sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple female patients at his King Township clinic. The allegations against...

9h ago

Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York
Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York

A woman suffered burns from an encampment fire that broke out at a ravine near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site. Authorities received multiple reports of a fire in the Fort York Boulevard...

6h ago

Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to a local hospital after they were struck and injured by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway

Emergency departments are now seeing a surge in patients coming in sick with COVID, Flu and RSV. Shauna Hunt with the latest public health data and advice from ER doctors.

12h ago

2:34
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison. Faiza Amin reports on the trial.

16h ago

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.
2:00
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive

Leafs' star William Nylander had a photo of him riding the subway to a game go viral. Just a few weeks later he is now staring in a commercial on the subway. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more
3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos