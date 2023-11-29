Mali’s governmnet to probe ethnic rebel leaders, suggesting collapse of crucial 2015 peace deal

By Baba Ahmed, The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2023 8:07 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 8:12 am.

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s military government announced an investigation into ethnic rebel leaders who signed a peace agreement in 2015 to halt their quest for an independent state, a development experts said shows the crucial deal has collapsed.

The public prosecutor at the Bamako Court of Appeal ordered Tuesday night the probe into the Tuareg rebellion leaders who have accused the government of not complying with the agreement and attacked security forces in recent months, driving them out of northern Mali in an attempt to create the state of Azawad— which they call home.

The government in turn has referred to the rebels as a “terrorist group.”

In a televised written statement, the public prosecutor stated a division “specialized in fighting terrorism and transnational organized crime was to start an investigation against terrorist leaders” who signed the agreement eight years ago.

Key leaders of the Tuareg rebellion were named in the statement; Alghabass Ag Intalla and Bilal Ag Acherif, as well as leaders of the al-Qaeda-linked JNIM group, Iyad Ag Ghaly and Amadou Koufa.

For the last couple of months, some of the rebels have been abandoning the agreement, signaling a rise in tension between them and Mali’s junta.

Analysts have in the past warned that the fragile peace agreement — that had slowed violence over the years in the troubled region — may crumble.

“We can effectively say that the 2015 peace agreement has collapsed,” said Shaantanu Shankar, Country Analyst for Africa at the Economist Intelligence Unit

“The Malian junta is facing serious problems with Jihadi terrorism on one front and at the same time trying to fight an armed political movement and the rebels in the north, so the junta is overstretched,” he said.

Mali’s military recently seized control of the northern town of Kidal, dominated by the rebels for nearly a decade.

The military will focus on sustaining stability in the town as well as central and southern Mali which play a crucial role in the nation’s economy, said Shankar.

In 2015, the Tuareg rebel groups signed a peace deal with the government after other armed groups did, putting a halt to the fighting. The deal, at the time, was wleocmed by the United Nations.

The Tuareg rebellion in Mali’s far north has been a source of conflict for decades.

Associated Press writer Chinedu Asadu in Abuja, Nigeria contributed to this report.

Baba Ahmed, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to release ‘business case’ for moving science centre to Ontario Place
Ford government to release ‘business case’ for moving science centre to Ontario Place

The Ontario government is set to release its long-promised "business case" today for moving the Ontario Science Centre from its current east Toronto location to Ontario Place, on the city's waterfront. When...

1h ago

Driver caught going nearly 100 km/h over limit in Brampton said 'he needed to use bathroom'
Driver caught going nearly 100 km/h over limit in Brampton said 'he needed to use bathroom'

A driver from Caledon is facing stunt driving charges after he was caught going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit. In a post on X, Peel Regional Police say officers stopped the driver near Queen...

1h ago

World economy will slow next year because of inflation, high rates and war: OECD
World economy will slow next year because of inflation, high rates and war: OECD

The global economy, which has proved surprisingly resilient this year, is expected to falter next year under the strain of wars, still-elevated inflation and continued high interest rates. The Paris-based...

43m ago

Mediators look to extend truce in Gaza on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
Mediators look to extend truce in Gaza on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned

International mediators worked Wednesday to extend the truce in Gaza, hoping the territory's Hamas rulers will keep freeing hostages in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further respite...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to release ‘business case’ for moving science centre to Ontario Place
Ford government to release ‘business case’ for moving science centre to Ontario Place

The Ontario government is set to release its long-promised "business case" today for moving the Ontario Science Centre from its current east Toronto location to Ontario Place, on the city's waterfront. When...

1h ago

Driver caught going nearly 100 km/h over limit in Brampton said 'he needed to use bathroom'
Driver caught going nearly 100 km/h over limit in Brampton said 'he needed to use bathroom'

A driver from Caledon is facing stunt driving charges after he was caught going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit. In a post on X, Peel Regional Police say officers stopped the driver near Queen...

1h ago

World economy will slow next year because of inflation, high rates and war: OECD
World economy will slow next year because of inflation, high rates and war: OECD

The global economy, which has proved surprisingly resilient this year, is expected to falter next year under the strain of wars, still-elevated inflation and continued high interest rates. The Paris-based...

43m ago

Mediators look to extend truce in Gaza on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
Mediators look to extend truce in Gaza on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned

International mediators worked Wednesday to extend the truce in Gaza, hoping the territory's Hamas rulers will keep freeing hostages in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further respite...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway

Emergency departments are now seeing a surge in patients coming in sick with COVID, Flu and RSV. Shauna Hunt with the latest public health data and advice from ER doctors.

15h ago

2:34
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison. Faiza Amin reports on the trial.

19h ago

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.
2:00
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive

Leafs' star William Nylander had a photo of him riding the subway to a game go viral. Just a few weeks later he is now staring in a commercial on the subway. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more
3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos