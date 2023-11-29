Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,116.20, up 79.43 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.44, or 1.62 per cent, to $90.18 on 12.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 0.70 per cent, to $44.83 on 9.8 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Down 46 cents, or 1.06 per cent, to $43.05 on 9.7 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Down $1.28, or 10.13 per cent, to $11.36 on 6.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up two cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $26.24 on 6.8 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 24 cents, or 13.26 per cent, to $2.05 on 6.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down $2.29, or 4.66 per cent, to $46.84. The federal government has landed on Boeing Co. to replace the military’s aging patrol planes in a multibillion-dollar sole-source deal, closing the door on Quebec-based business jet maker Bombardier Inc., which had been pushing for an open bid. Last week, cabinet green-lit the purchase of 16 P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft from the U.S. manufacturing giant to replace the half-century-old CP-140 Auroras, according to three sources who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Down $1.28, or 10.13 per cent, to $11.36. Shares in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. continued to slide the day after Panama’s Supreme Court ruled that a 20-year concession for its Cobre Panama copper mine was unconstitutional. The mine has been the focus of widespread environmental protests. After the court decision, First Quantum said it halted commercial operations and Panama’s president said a process to close the mine would begin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29,2023.

The Canadian Press