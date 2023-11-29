Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 29, 2023 5:09 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 5:26 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,116.20, up 79.43 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.44, or 1.62 per cent, to $90.18 on 12.4 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 0.70 per cent, to $44.83 on 9.8 million shares. 

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Down 46 cents, or 1.06 per cent, to $43.05 on 9.7 million shares. 

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Down $1.28, or 10.13 per cent, to $11.36 on 6.9 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up two cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $26.24 on 6.8 million shares. 

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 24 cents, or 13.26 per cent, to $2.05 on 6.6 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down $2.29, or 4.66 per cent, to $46.84. The federal government has landed on Boeing Co. to replace the military’s aging patrol planes in a multibillion-dollar sole-source deal, closing the door on Quebec-based business jet maker Bombardier Inc., which had been pushing for an open bid. Last week, cabinet green-lit the purchase of 16 P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft from the U.S. manufacturing giant to replace the half-century-old CP-140 Auroras, according to three sources who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Down $1.28, or 10.13 per cent, to $11.36. Shares in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. continued to slide the day after Panama’s Supreme Court ruled that a 20-year concession for its Cobre Panama copper mine was unconstitutional. The mine has been the focus of widespread environmental protests. After the court decision, First Quantum said it halted commercial operations and Panama’s president said a process to close the mine would begin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29,2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival: report
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival: report

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

35m ago

Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York
Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York. Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building...

31m ago

'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407
'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407

Durham Regional Police have charged one man with impaired driving and released audio of a 911 call after he was allegedly caught driving the wrong way on Highway 407 last weekend. Authorities received...

2h ago

