Musk uses expletive to tell audience he doesn’t care about advertisers that fled X over hate speech

FILE - Elon Musk, who owns X, formerly known as Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, speaks at the Vivatech fair, June 16, 2023, in Paris. Musk said Wednesday, Nov. 29, that advertisers who have halted spending on his social media platform X in response to antisemitic and other hateful material are engaging in “blackmail” and, using a profanity, essentially told them to go away. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2023 7:00 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 7:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk said Wednesday that advertisers who have halted spending on his social media platform X in response to antisemitic and other hateful material are engaging in “blackmail” and, using a profanity, essentially told them to go away.

“Don’t advertise,” Musk said.

He appeared to specifically call out Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger, saying, “Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience … that’s how I feel.”

In an on-stage interview at The New York Times DealBook Summit, Musk also apologized for endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory in response to a post on X that helped fuel an advertiser exodus.

The comments come just two days after Musk visited Israel, where he toured a kibbutz attacked by Hamas militants and held talks with top leaders.

Musk has faced accusations from the Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish civil rights organization, and others of tolerating antisemitic messages on the platform since purchasing it last year. The content on X, formerly Twitter, has gained increased scrutiny since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October.

A slew of big brands, including Disney and IBM, this month stopped advertising on the platform after a report by liberal advocacy group Media Matters said their ads were appearing alongside pro-Nazi content and white nationalist posts.

X has since sued Media Matters, saying the Washington-based nonprofit manufactured the report to “drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp.”

Top Stories

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

2h ago

Woman injured after reportedly being pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested
Woman injured after reportedly being pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested

Toronto police have a driver in custody after the man allegedly crashed into several vehicles, including multiple police cruisers, injuring an officer. Investigators were notified of a collision in...

48m ago

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Woman critically injured being pulled from apartment fire in North York
Woman critically injured being pulled from apartment fire in North York

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York. Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building on York Mills...

46m ago

