Myanmar and China conduct naval drills together as fighting surges in border area

By The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2023 2:39 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 2:42 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar and China are conducting naval drills together as the military government in the Southeast Asian nation loses ground in its northeast border region to a coalition of militias that also has strong ties to Beijing.

State-run Myanma Alinn newspaper said Wednesday that three Chinese vessels were anchored in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, and that officials from both nations met Tuesday to discuss the maritime security exercises.

The Chinese vessels – the destroyer Zibo, frigate Jing Zhou and supply ship Qian Dao Hu – carry about 700 sailors and arrived at the Myanmar port Monday. The report didn’t give more details on the drills.

Myanmar’s military seized power from an elected government in 2021 and since has been in armed conflict with pro-democracy forces and ethnic militias.

The visit of the Chinese vessels comes during an upsurge in violence on Myanmar’s border with China by the Three Brotherhood Alliance, a group of militias that launched a coordinated offensive against the ruling military on Oct. 27.

China is Myanmar’s biggest trading partner and maintains good relations with the ruling generals. The groups in the alliance also have good relations with China and have vowed to protect foreign investments such as Chinese-backed projects in territory they control.

The alliance has claimed widespread victories including four border crossings in the northern part of Shan state, and the military government acknowledged soon after fighting began that it had lost three towns.

The alliance’s offensive has energized the nationwide armed struggle to overthrow the military regime that was installed after the army seized power, and fighting has spread to many parts of the country.

On Wednesday, the resistance forces in the northwestern Chin state seized a small town in Matupi township bordering India, according to Salai Danny, a spokesperson of the Chinland Defense Force-Zotung militia group.

Beijing has called for a cease-fire and has said the warring parties should try and resolve their differences through dialogue. It has not, however, used its influence with the militia groups to pressure them to put an end to the fighting.

Before the offensive, China had been growingly discontented with the military government’s inattention to large-scale criminality in Myanmar near the border, including drug trafficking and cyberscam centers.

As the Three Brotherhood Alliance has gained ground, thousands of Chinese nationals involved in such operations have been repatriated into police custody in China.

Supporters of Myanmar’s ruling generals have held several demonstrations in major cities accusing China of aiding the militia alliance.

Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, spokesperson of the ruling military council, was quoted in state media Wednesday as saying that Myanmar and China remain strategic partners and have close and friendly communications.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Scarborough high-rise evacuated due to apartment fire
Scarborough high-rise evacuated due to apartment fire

A high-rise apartment building in Scarborough has been evacuated due to a two-alarm fire. Toronto fire crews were dispatched to the apartment building at Echo Point in the Warden Avenue and Bridletowne...

4h ago

Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients

A former doctor from Schomberg, Ont. was sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple female patients at his King Township clinic. The allegations against...

8h ago

Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York
Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York

A woman suffered burns from an encampment fire that broke out at a ravine near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site. Authorities received multiple reports of a fire in the Fort York Boulevard...

4h ago

Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to a local hospital after they were struck and injured by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on...

6h ago

Top Stories

Scarborough high-rise evacuated due to apartment fire
Scarborough high-rise evacuated due to apartment fire

A high-rise apartment building in Scarborough has been evacuated due to a two-alarm fire. Toronto fire crews were dispatched to the apartment building at Echo Point in the Warden Avenue and Bridletowne...

4h ago

Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients

A former doctor from Schomberg, Ont. was sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple female patients at his King Township clinic. The allegations against...

8h ago

Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York
Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York

A woman suffered burns from an encampment fire that broke out at a ravine near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site. Authorities received multiple reports of a fire in the Fort York Boulevard...

4h ago

Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to a local hospital after they were struck and injured by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway

Emergency departments are now seeing a surge in patients coming in sick with COVID, Flu and RSV. Shauna Hunt with the latest public health data and advice from ER doctors.

10h ago

2:34
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison. Faiza Amin reports on the trial.

14h ago

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.
2:00
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive

Leafs' star William Nylander had a photo of him riding the subway to a game go viral. Just a few weeks later he is now staring in a commercial on the subway. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more
3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos