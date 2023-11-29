Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York.

Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building on York Mills Road east of the Don Valley Parkway just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

TFS said crews arrived to heavy smoke and fire from the fifth-floor unit, where one occupant was without vital signs. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders.

A woman in her 50s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police said shelter buses have been ordered for displaced residents, and roads are currently blocked on York Mills for emergency vehicles.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.