Quebec legislature unanimously condemns human rights commission’s Christmas criticism

Quebec's legislature has unanimously adopted a motion in defence of Christmas. Christopher Skeete, the minister responsible for the fight against racism, introduced the motion which condemns the Canadian Human Rights Commission for describing Christmas as an "obvious example" of systemic religious discrimination linked to Canada's history of colonialism. Skeete responds to the Opposition during question period, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 29, 2023 3:32 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 3:42 pm.

Quebec’s legislature has unanimously adopted a motion in defence of Christmas.

Christopher Skeete, the province’s anti-racism minister, introduced the motion today condemning the Canadian Human Rights Commission for describing Christmas as an “obvious example” of systemic religious discrimination linked to Canada’s history of colonialism.

In an October discussion paper, the commission described statutory holidays related to Christianity as examples of religious discrimination because they are the only statutory holidays linked to religious holy days.

It says that, as a result, those who celebrate other religions may need to request special accommodations.

The motion, a copy of which will be sent to the rights commission and to Parliament, denounces attempts to “polarize” events that unite Quebecers and that have been part of the province’s heritage for generations.

All 109 members of the national assembly who were present voted in favour of the motion, which was co-sponsored by Liberal Jennifer Maccarone, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, and two Independents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

1m ago

Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York
Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York. Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building...

11m ago

'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407
'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407

Durham Regional Police have charged one man with impaired driving and released audio of a 911 call after he was allegedly caught driving the wrong way on Highway 407 last weekend. Authorities received...

40m ago

Toronto plans to implement better accessibility standards for sidewalks in construction sites
Toronto plans to implement better accessibility standards for sidewalks in construction sites

Construction projects are plentiful across the City of Toronto and these sites change how Torontonians are able to get around. As a result, the City of Toronto is now working to make construction...

30m ago

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

1m ago

Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York
Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York. Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building...

11m ago

'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407
'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407

Durham Regional Police have charged one man with impaired driving and released audio of a 911 call after he was allegedly caught driving the wrong way on Highway 407 last weekend. Authorities received...

40m ago

Toronto plans to implement better accessibility standards for sidewalks in construction sites
Toronto plans to implement better accessibility standards for sidewalks in construction sites

Construction projects are plentiful across the City of Toronto and these sites change how Torontonians are able to get around. As a result, the City of Toronto is now working to make construction...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding

The Asghari family was told they could not board a recent Air Canada flight due to a passport issue. They’re calling it an injustice.

4h ago

2:40
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism

Residents fighting to keep the Ontario Science Centre at its current location are speaking out. Transit advocates welcome funding from the deal but say more is needed long-term. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:33
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway

Emergency departments are now seeing a surge in patients coming in sick with COVID, Flu and RSV. Shauna Hunt with the latest public health data and advice from ER doctors.

23h ago

2:34
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison. Faiza Amin reports on the trial.

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.
More Videos