Senate Majority Leader Schumer warns that antisemitism is on the rise as he pushes for Israel aid

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., answers questions from reporters outside the Senate chamber, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. President Joe Biden's nearly $106 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other needs is sitting idle in Congress as Republicans are insisting on U.S.-Mexico border policy provisions in exchange for any new U.S. dollars for Ukraine in its fight against Russia. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Stephen Groves, The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2023 1:49 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 1:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat who is the highest-ranked Jewish elected official in the U.S., warned Wednesday that antisemitism in the United States has reached levels unseen in generations and called on his fellow Democrats to clearly condemn it.

Schumer’s remarks during a nearly-45 minute speech on the Senate floor come at a sensitive time in the Israel-Hamas war. The Biden administration is engaged in delicate negotiations to release hostages held by Hamas and extend a ceasefire, Democratic senators are increasingly calling to attach humanitarian conditions on a military aid package for Israe l, and the left-wing of the party has demonstrated a surge in support for Palestinians.

Schumer is carefully navigating the moment, but said it was time for a clear-throated denouncement of the antisemitism that has flared in the U.S. and Europe ever since Hamas militants stormed into Israel last month.

“The vitriol against Israel in the wake of October 7th is all too often crossing a line into brazen and widespread antisemitism the likes of which we haven’t seen in generations in this country, if ever,” Schumer said.

The Anti-Defamation League has recorded a nearly-quadruple spike in antisemitic incidents since the onset of the war. The Biden administration has also called on universities to fight an “alarming rise” in antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Schumer added that because many of the incidents targeting Jewish people have come alongside left-wing demonstrations against Israel, liberal Jewish people “are feeling singled, targeted and isolated.” He specifically called out the phrase “ from the river to the sea,” saying it alarms Jewish people to hear it used.

“In many ways, we feel alone,” Schumer said.

The House earlier this month censured Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat who is the only Palestinian-American in Congress, for her criticism of Israel. Part of the censure resolution cited her use of the phrase “from the river to the sea.” The censure vote divided Democrats, with over 20 of them joining Republicans to support censure but others standing with Tlaib as she was formally admonished.

In his speech, Schumer called on Israel to protect civilians in Palestine, expressed support for a “two-state solution” in the Middle East as well as criticized Israeli settlements in the West Bank, But he also argued that liberals have applied a “double-standard” to Israel.

“When Hamas terrorists actively hide behind innocent Palestinians, knowing that many of those civilians will die in the Israeli response. Why does the criticism for any civilian deaths seem to fall exclusively on Israel and not at all on Hamas?”

Schumer is guiding the Senate as lawmakers weigh the White House’s request for military aid to allies, including $14.5 billion for Israel. The package would also include another $9.15 billion for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, Israel, Gaza and other places.

The attack by Hamas militants has often taken a personal toll on Schumer. He said this week that after watching video of atrocities committed during the attack, he had to sit in silence in his office for half an hour.

Democratic senators have increasingly called for the White House to pressure Israel to change its tactics to minimize civilian harm in the war.

“We need to find a better path toward helping Israel achieve legitimate military and security objectives,” said Democratic Sens. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Jack Reed of Rhode Island in a statement. “U.S. assistance has never come in the form of a blank check — regardless of the recipient.”

Top Republicans have already rejected the idea of attaching specific conditions for the aid package to Israel, as the U.S. does with aid to other allies. Schumer this week also seemed to tamp down expectations that conditions could be included, saying that any final package would need to be “bipartisan.”

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell complimented Schumer’s speech Wednesday, saying it provided a “history lesson for Americans about the Jewish people.”

“I share his disgust at the alarming rise in antisemitism in America and around the world,” he said.

Schumer said that any security or flourishing for Jewish people often feels tenuous after a long history of oppression.

“For Jewish people all across the world, the history of our trauma going back many generations is central to any discussion about our future,” he said.

Stephen Groves, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act
Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act

The federal government announced Wednesday it has reached a deal with Google in their dispute over the Online News Act. "This will benefit the news sector and allow Google to continue to play an important...

updated

45m ago

5 in custody as police search for suspected firearm at Hamilton high school
5 in custody as police search for suspected firearm at Hamilton high school

Five people are in custody following a security incident at a Hamilton high school on Wednesday morning. Staff and students at Bernie Custis Secondary School on King Street East were placed into lockdown...

11m ago

Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered
Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've "disrupted and dismantled" an organized auto theft ring, recovering nine vehicles and laying 81 charges after a months-long probe dubbed Project Memphis. The...

43m ago

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act
Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act

The federal government announced Wednesday it has reached a deal with Google in their dispute over the Online News Act. "This will benefit the news sector and allow Google to continue to play an important...

updated

45m ago

5 in custody as police search for suspected firearm at Hamilton high school
5 in custody as police search for suspected firearm at Hamilton high school

Five people are in custody following a security incident at a Hamilton high school on Wednesday morning. Staff and students at Bernie Custis Secondary School on King Street East were placed into lockdown...

11m ago

Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered
Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've "disrupted and dismantled" an organized auto theft ring, recovering nine vehicles and laying 81 charges after a months-long probe dubbed Project Memphis. The...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding

The Asghari family was told they could not board a recent Air Canada flight due to a passport issue. They’re calling it an injustice.

2h ago

2:40
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism

Residents fighting to keep the Ontario Science Centre at its current location are speaking out. Transit advocates welcome funding from the deal but say more is needed long-term. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:33
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway

Emergency departments are now seeing a surge in patients coming in sick with COVID, Flu and RSV. Shauna Hunt with the latest public health data and advice from ER doctors.

21h ago

2:34
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison. Faiza Amin reports on the trial.

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.
More Videos