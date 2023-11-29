Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival: report

Toronto's Greektown is buzzing with anticipation and excitement as the three-day Taste of the Danforth festival returns after a 4-year hiatus. Tina Yazdani on why the event is bittersweet for some businesses. 

By Nick Westoll

Posted November 29, 2023 5:06 pm.

Organizers of the Taste of the Danforth tried to salvage the popular Toronto festival earlier this year after being suspended, but it appears it will be coming to an end.

The decision to scrap the longtime event was made during the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA‘s annual general meeting Tuesday evening, according to  a report by The Toronto Star.

The report said BIA members rejected increasing annual levies by close to 20 per cent in order to hold an event in 2024, something attributed to a drop in fundraising and sponsorships in 2023.

Coun. Paula Fletcher told the newspaper she was hopeful the event could be resurrected and the decision could be reconsidered.

RELATED: Taste of the Danforth returns to Greektown for first time since 2019

CityNews contacted Fletcher’s office and the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA for comment, but representatives weren’t available by the time of publication. This article will be updated if responses are received.

In 2022, BIA members cited streetscape challenges, issues adapting to CaféTO patio installations and bike lanes in their decision to suspend that year’s event.

They went on to say the decision was also made after uncertainty during the previous winter over potential COVID-19 public health-related measures would allow for the festival to go ahead.

In 2023, the event returned to Danforth Avenue after planning was delayed.

The organization reported past festivals have attracted up to 1.6 million people throughout the weekend it is held. The first event was held in 1994.

