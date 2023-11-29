U.S. charges Indian national in connection with assassination attempt with ties to Canada

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun speaks, Sept. 26, 2014 in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

By Srushti Gangdev, Charlie Carey

Posted November 29, 2023 12:54 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 1:04 pm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says it has charged Nikhil Gupta in connection with the foiled assassination attempt of a Khalistani separatist leader in that country who has ties to Canada.

The office says the would-be victim, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, “was an associate” of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was fatally shot outside of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey in June.

The Attorney General says it’s alleged Gupta was directed by an Indian government official to carry out the murder of Pannun in the U.S. but notes that didn’t happen because the contracted killer was actually an undercover U.S. agent. The office adds it has linked Nijjar’s killing to the alleged plot against Pannun in the U.S.

The office says Gupta, 52, has been charged with murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

The indictment notes other potential plots across the U.S. and Canada.

More to come.

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

50m ago

Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act
Federal government reaches deal with Google over Online News Act

Google and the federal government have reached a deal in their dispute over the Online News Act, sources tell CityNews. Multiple reports suggest the new agreement would see Canadian news continue to...

8m ago

Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered
Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've "disrupted and dismantled" an organized auto theft ring, recovering nine vehicles and laying 81 charges after a months-long probe dubbed Project Memphis. The...

2h ago

Ford government says moving science centre to Ontario Place will save $250M over 50 years
Ford government says moving science centre to Ontario Place will save $250M over 50 years

An analysis of the state of the Ontario Science Centre found that building a new one at Ontario Place would save the government about $250 million over 50 years, compared to rebuilding it at the current...

48m ago

