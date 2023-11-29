2 suspects accused of breaking into east-end Toronto home, stealing vehicle

Toronto police are looking to identify two suspects wanted for allegedly breaking into an east-end home and then stealing the resident’s vehicle.

Officers responded to a break-and-enter call in the area of Danforth and Woodbine avenues around 6:45 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a man and a woman broke into a home. One of the suspects entered the house and allegedly stole several items, including a set of car keys.

The suspects left the home, but investigators say they returned a short time later and also stole the vehicle.

Police say one of the suspects, a woman, has long blonde hair and was wearing a white jacket. The second suspect, a man, has a medium build and a goatee. He was wearing a grey hooded “Nike” sweatshirt, grey pants, a red baseball hat, and black shoes.

Investigators have released security camera images of the two suspects.