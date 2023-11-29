Woman found guilty of 1st-degree murder in 2019 Aurora house fire

Melissa Galea
Melissa Galea, now 41, of Aurora, was arrested and charged that same day with second-degree murder, which was later upgraded to first-degree murder. Photo: Facebook.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 29, 2023 4:40 pm.

A woman from Aurora has been found guilty of first-degree murder and arson in a deadly house fire more than four years ago.

At around 2 a.m. on July 27, 2019, York Region firefighters discovered the body of 38-year-old Troy Stephen Oakley inside a house on Edward Street after the building was fully engulfed in flames.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities deemed the death as suspicious.

38-year-old Troy Stephen Oakley was found dead inside the home on July 27, 2019. Photo: York Regional Police handout.

Melissa Galea, now 41, of Aurora, was arrested and charged that same day with second-degree murder, which was later upgraded to first-degree murder.

Galea was convicted of first-degree murder and arson on Nov. 24, 2023.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place on Jan. 5, 2024.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival: report
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival: report

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

38m ago

Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York
Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York. Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building...

33m ago

'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407
'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407

Durham Regional Police have charged one man with impaired driving and released audio of a 911 call after he was allegedly caught driving the wrong way on Highway 407 last weekend. Authorities received...

2h ago

Top Stories

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival: report
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival: report

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

38m ago

Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York
Woman suffers critical injuries being pulled from apartment fire in North York

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York. Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building...

33m ago

'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407
'Nearly hit by a car': 911 call released after impaired driver caught going wrong way on Hwy. 407

Durham Regional Police have charged one man with impaired driving and released audio of a 911 call after he was allegedly caught driving the wrong way on Highway 407 last weekend. Authorities received...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:36
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation

The Ontario government is releasing its business plan on moving the Science Centre from the Don Mills area to Ontario place. Cynthia Mulligan and Richard Southern break down the announcement.

4h ago

2:36
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding

The Asghari family was told they could not board a recent Air Canada flight due to a passport issue. They’re calling it an injustice.

5h ago

2:40
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism
New deal between the province and the city of Toronto draws criticism

Residents fighting to keep the Ontario Science Centre at its current location are speaking out. Transit advocates welcome funding from the deal but say more is needed long-term. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

2:33
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway

Emergency departments are now seeing a surge in patients coming in sick with COVID, Flu and RSV. Shauna Hunt with the latest public health data and advice from ER doctors.

2:34
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison. Faiza Amin reports on the trial.

More Videos