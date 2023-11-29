Woman found guilty of 1st-degree murder in 2019 Aurora house fire

A woman from Aurora has been found guilty of first-degree murder and arson in a deadly house fire more than four years ago.

At around 2 a.m. on July 27, 2019, York Region firefighters discovered the body of 38-year-old Troy Stephen Oakley inside a house on Edward Street after the building was fully engulfed in flames.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities deemed the death as suspicious.

38-year-old Troy Stephen Oakley was found dead inside the home on July 27, 2019. Photo: York Regional Police handout.

Melissa Galea, now 41, of Aurora, was arrested and charged that same day with second-degree murder, which was later upgraded to first-degree murder.

Galea was convicted of first-degree murder and arson on Nov. 24, 2023.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place on Jan. 5, 2024.