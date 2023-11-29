Woman found guilty of 1st-degree murder in 2019 Aurora house fire
Posted November 29, 2023 4:40 pm.
A woman from Aurora has been found guilty of first-degree murder and arson in a deadly house fire more than four years ago.
At around 2 a.m. on July 27, 2019, York Region firefighters discovered the body of 38-year-old Troy Stephen Oakley inside a house on Edward Street after the building was fully engulfed in flames.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities deemed the death as suspicious.
Melissa Galea, now 41, of Aurora, was arrested and charged that same day with second-degree murder, which was later upgraded to first-degree murder.
Galea was convicted of first-degree murder and arson on Nov. 24, 2023.
Sentencing is scheduled to take place on Jan. 5, 2024.