‘Super pigs’ took over the prairies. Now they’re spreading further, quickly

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted November 30, 2023 8:20 am.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 8:25 am.

For years, some researchers have been sounding the alarm, about the spread of wild boars—also called ‘super pigs”—on Canada’s prairies. A few years ago, the situation was bad. Now it’s critical. The pigs are multiplying and becoming harder to hunt or capture. They’ve now been seen in British Columbia and Ontario. And the US media is now reporting on the threat of invading Canadian super pigs.

Dr. Ryan Brook, a professor in the Department of Animal and Poultry Science at the University of Saskatchewan, says the response to the spread of the pigs, to this point, has involved too much talk and too little action. “I’ve sort of said, you know what, I’m not coming to a meeting anymore unless everybody shows up with at least four dead pigs in the back of their truck, because we can talk about this until the end of time, but we have to actually get serious and do something,” says Brook.  

How did these pigs become “super” in the first place? What have we tried to do about them so far? And what’s the worst-case scenario here if we don’t get their spread under control?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsGoogle and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS
Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS

Toronto police arrested a driver after the man allegedly crashed into multiple police cruisers as investigators tried to determine if a woman who suffered serious injuries was pushed out of a moving car. Investigators...

9h ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

14h ago

Shane MacGowan, frontman of The Pogues, dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, frontman of The Pogues, dies at age 65

LONDON (AP) — Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of “Celtic Punk” band The Pogues, best known for the Christmas ballad “Fairytale of New York,” died Thursday, his family said....

0m ago

Canadian economy shrank by 1.1% in 3rd quarter on annualized basis
Canadian economy shrank by 1.1% in 3rd quarter on annualized basis

Statistics Canada says the economy shrank in the third quarter by 1.1 per cent on an annualized basis, however the data does not meet the definition of a recession. In its latest update released on...

updated

3m ago

Top Stories

Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS
Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS

Toronto police arrested a driver after the man allegedly crashed into multiple police cruisers as investigators tried to determine if a woman who suffered serious injuries was pushed out of a moving car. Investigators...

9h ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

14h ago

Shane MacGowan, frontman of The Pogues, dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, frontman of The Pogues, dies at age 65

LONDON (AP) — Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of “Celtic Punk” band The Pogues, best known for the Christmas ballad “Fairytale of New York,” died Thursday, his family said....

0m ago

Canadian economy shrank by 1.1% in 3rd quarter on annualized basis
Canadian economy shrank by 1.1% in 3rd quarter on annualized basis

Statistics Canada says the economy shrank in the third quarter by 1.1 per cent on an annualized basis, however the data does not meet the definition of a recession. In its latest update released on...

updated

3m ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.

9h ago

1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.

14h ago

0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

19h ago

4:36
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation

The Ontario government is releasing its business plan on moving the Science Centre from the Don Mills area to Ontario place. Cynthia Mulligan and Richard Southern break down the announcement.

19h ago

2:36
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding

The Asghari family was told they could not board a recent Air Canada flight due to a passport issue. They’re calling it an injustice.

15h ago

More Videos