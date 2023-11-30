Bills linebacker Von Miller facing arrest for assaulting a pregnant person, Dallas police say

FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) looks on before an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. Bills premier edge rusher Von Miller says his surgically repaired right knee has shown gradually improvement with Buffalo preparing to host his former team on Monday night. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted November 30, 2023 1:20 pm.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 1:26 pm.

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person.

According to police, a preliminary investigation of a “major disturbance” at a home on Wednesday determined that Miller, 34, and the victim got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim, who is pregnant. They said Miller left the scene before they arrived.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and an arrest warrant was issued for Miller.

The Bills, who have a bye this week, issued a statement Thursday acknowledging that they are aware of the incident and “are in the process of gathering more information.”

The team said it would have no further comment at this point.

Miller, selected No. 2 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL draft, is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro selection.

Miller, who starred at Texas A&M and was a two-time first-team All-American, has played on two Super Bowl winners and was the MVP of the 2015 game with the Broncos. He won a second title in 2021 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

When he was traded by the Broncos, he held the franchise record for career sacks with 110.5.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

The Associated Press














