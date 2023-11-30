Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store

A man is wanted by police in the alleged assault of a woman that was captured on video surveillance inside a Brampton mall.

Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, a 23-year-old woman from Brampton was at a shopping mall in the area of Queen Street and Central Park Drive when she was approached by an unknown suspect accusing her of filming him.

The woman attempted to walk away when the suspect approached her again, slapped her phone out of her hand and punched the victim several times.

Video surveillance shows the male suspect then walking out of the store. The woman suffered minor injuries.

The man is described as approximately five-foot-seven and last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Photos of the suspect have been released.