BRP reports Q3 profit down from year ago, lowers guidance for full year

BRP Inc. reported its third-quarter profit and revenue fell compared with a year ago and lowered its financial guidance for its full year. Guests of BRP's Club Ski-Doo check out the long-awaited 2020 Ski-Doo Summit X Monday Feb. 18, 2019 in Grapevine, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Brandon Wade/AP Images for BRP Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 30, 2023 8:07 am.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 8:12 am.

VALCOURT, Que. — BRP Inc. reported its third-quarter profit and revenue fell compared with a year ago and lowered its financial guidance for its full year.

The manufacturer of Sea-Doos and Ski-Doos reported a profit of $63.1 million or 81 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $141.6 million or $1.76 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.47 billion, down from $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year.

BRP says its normalized earnings per share for its most recent quarter amounted to $3.06 per diluted share, down from $3.64 per diluted share a year earlier.

In its outlook, the company now says revenue for its 2024 financial year is expected to grow four to five per cent, compared with earlier expectations for growth of seven to 10 per cent.

BRP also says it now expects its normalized earnings per share for its full year to come in between $11.10 and $11.35, a result that would mean a drop of six to eight per cent compared to $12.05 in its 2023 financial year. The company had earlier expected normalized earnings per share between $12.35 and $12.85 for its 2024 financial year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOO)

The Canadian Press

