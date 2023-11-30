China says US arms sales to Taiwan are turning the island into a ‘powder keg’

Senior Col. Wu Qian, the defense ministry's top spokesperson, holds up souvenir pins to mark the Chinese Air Force anniversary during a press conference in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. China's defense ministry said Thursday that the U.S. should stop interfering in both Taiwan and the South China Sea, calling U.S. arms sales to Taiwan a powder keg that is making the situation more dangerous. (AP Photo/Ken Moritsugu) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 30, 2023 6:50 am.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 7:26 am.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s defense ministry said Thursday that the U.S. should stop interfering in both Taiwan and the South China Sea, saying U.S. arms sales to Taiwan are making the situation more dangerous.

Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party is “turning Taiwan into a weapons depot and a powder keg,” said Senior Col. Wu Qian, the defense ministry’s top spokesperson.

He spoke less than two months ahead of a presidential election in which Taiwan voters will choose between the ruling party, which favors a stronger defense and close ties to the U.S., and opposition parties that advocate improving ties with China as the best way to reduce tensions.

“Taiwan’s security depends on the peaceful development of cross-strait relations instead of a few pieces of U.S.-made weapons,” Wu said at a monthly news conference. The 160-kilometer (100-mile) -wide Taiwan Strait runs between Taiwan and China’s east coast.

China claims the self-governing island as its territory and says it must come under its control. The U.S. government does not support formal independence for Taiwan but is bound by its own laws to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

“We request that the U.S. side acts in accordance with its words and takes concrete steps to honor its commitment not to support Taiwan independence, stops arming Taiwan and stops undermining China’s core interest,” Wu said.

Some American lawmakers are calling for stepped-up support in response to threatening military drills by China.

Wu also criticized the U.S. for supporting the Philippines in the latter’s territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has sought U.S. assistance, including a recent joint patrol conducted by their militaries.

“The U.S. has meddled in the South China Sea issue for its self-interests and instigated and supported the Philippines to infringe on (China’s) rights and stir up trouble,” Wu said.

He said that Chinese and U.S. defense officials are in contact to re-establish military-to-military communication at various levels. Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping agreed to do that during a summit meeting about two weeks ago. China had suspended communications for more than a year in a dispute related to the Taiwan issue.

Wu also said that China is paying close attention to fighting between a group of militias and the Myanmar army near the border with China. The Chinese military held live-fire drills on the Chinese side of the border earlier this week.

“The Chinese military always maintains high alert and is ready to respond to all kinds of unexpected situations,” Wu said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS
Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS

Toronto police arrested a driver after the man allegedly crashed into multiple police cruisers as investigators tried to determine if a woman who suffered serious injuries was pushed out of a moving car. Investigators...

8h ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

13h ago

YouTube Canada reveals top content creators, trending videos of 2023
YouTube Canada reveals top content creators, trending videos of 2023

What do a self-taught contortionist, a gamer, a chef, a comedian and a parkour expert all have in common? They were all named the top Canadian content creators in YouTube's year-end report released...

1h ago

Truce in Gaza extended at last minute as talks over remaining Hamas captives get tougher
Truce in Gaza extended at last minute as talks over remaining Hamas captives get tougher

Israel and Hamas on Thursday agreed to extend their cease-fire by another day, just minutes before it was set to expire. The truce in Gaza appeared increasingly tenuous as most women and children held...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS
Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS

Toronto police arrested a driver after the man allegedly crashed into multiple police cruisers as investigators tried to determine if a woman who suffered serious injuries was pushed out of a moving car. Investigators...

8h ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

13h ago

YouTube Canada reveals top content creators, trending videos of 2023
YouTube Canada reveals top content creators, trending videos of 2023

What do a self-taught contortionist, a gamer, a chef, a comedian and a parkour expert all have in common? They were all named the top Canadian content creators in YouTube's year-end report released...

1h ago

Truce in Gaza extended at last minute as talks over remaining Hamas captives get tougher
Truce in Gaza extended at last minute as talks over remaining Hamas captives get tougher

Israel and Hamas on Thursday agreed to extend their cease-fire by another day, just minutes before it was set to expire. The truce in Gaza appeared increasingly tenuous as most women and children held...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.

8h ago

1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.

13h ago

0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

17h ago

4:36
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation

The Ontario government is releasing its business plan on moving the Science Centre from the Don Mills area to Ontario place. Cynthia Mulligan and Richard Southern break down the announcement.

17h ago

2:36
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding

The Asghari family was told they could not board a recent Air Canada flight due to a passport issue. They’re calling it an injustice.

13h ago

More Videos