Closing arguments to begin in B.C. first-degree murder trial of Ibrahim Ali

The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Closing arguments for the first-degree murder trial of Ibrahim Ali are expected to begin today at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 30, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 4:12 am.

VANCOUVER — Closing arguments in the first-degree murder trial of Ibrahim Ali are expected to begin today in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Ali pleaded not guilty in April to murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C.

The body of the girl, whose name has been protected by a publication ban, was found in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017, just hours after her mother reported her missing.

The jury heard from about four dozen Crown witnesses over the course of the almost nine-month trial, including police, civilians and experts who said the girl was sexually assaulted and strangled, and Ali’s DNA was found inside her body. 

Ali’s lawyer Kevin McCullough told the jury last week that they would not be calling any evidence in defence of the allegations because the Crown hadn’t proved its case against Ali.  

Crown lawyers are expected to give their closing remarks first, with defence to follow, and the judge will give his final instructions to the jury before members begin their deliberations. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS
Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS

Toronto police arrested a driver after the man allegedly crashed into multiple police cruisers as investigators tried to determine if a woman who suffered serious injuries was pushed out of a moving car. Investigators...

4h ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

10h ago

Woman critically injured in North York apartment fire
Woman critically injured in North York apartment fire

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York. Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building on York Mills...

4h ago

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

12h ago

Top Stories

Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS
Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS

Toronto police arrested a driver after the man allegedly crashed into multiple police cruisers as investigators tried to determine if a woman who suffered serious injuries was pushed out of a moving car. Investigators...

4h ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

10h ago

Woman critically injured in North York apartment fire
Woman critically injured in North York apartment fire

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York. Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building on York Mills...

4h ago

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.

10h ago

0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

14h ago

4:36
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation

The Ontario government is releasing its business plan on moving the Science Centre from the Don Mills area to Ontario place. Cynthia Mulligan and Richard Southern break down the announcement.

14h ago

2:36
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding

The Asghari family was told they could not board a recent Air Canada flight due to a passport issue. They’re calling it an injustice.

10h ago

2:49
Killer in incel-inspired attack sentenced to life in prison
Killer in incel-inspired attack sentenced to life in prison

A life sentence has been handed down to a man who plead guilty to an incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee. Faiza Amin reports on why the court’s findings are believed to be a first in Canada.
More Videos