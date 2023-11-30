Director Lepage and dancer Cote to premiere wordless ‘Hamlet’ ballet in Toronto

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 30, 2023 10:18 am.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 10:26 am.

TORONTO — Robert Lepage and Guillaume Cote have reimagined “Hamlet” without one of its most famous features: the script.

The celebrated dancer-choreographer and veteran playwright-stage director say they will premiere a ballet based on the classic tragedy in Toronto in April, five years after reimagining the career of filmmaker Norman McLaren as a multimedia dance for the National Ballet of Canada.

This time, they’ve transposed William Shakespeare’s tragedy into a “wordless” performance that weaves classic and contemporary choreography.

Cote will star as Hamlet, alongside a company of eight other dancers. John Gzowski supplies the score.

Lepage has worked on numerous productions of the play and even played the troubled prince, and says he is excited about the idea of a non-verbal rendition of the story.

The production from Ex Machina, Cote Dance and Dvoretsky Productions runs April 3 to 7 at Toronto’s Elgin Theatre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS
Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS

Toronto police have charged a driver after he allegedly crashed into multiple police cruisers as investigators work to determine if a woman who suffered serious injuries was pushed out of the moving car. Officers...

updated

2m ago

Canadian economy shrank in Q3 but manages to 'keep its head above recession waters'
Canadian economy shrank in Q3 but manages to 'keep its head above recession waters'

The Canadian economy shrank in the third quarter amid weak business and consumer spending as well as lower exports. Statistics Canada released its gross domestic product report Thursday, which shows...

updated

12m ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

1h ago

'No one will be turned away': 988 suicide crisis helpline launches across Canada
'No one will be turned away': 988 suicide crisis helpline launches across Canada

A new toll-free, three-digit suicide prevention helpline launched across Canada on Thursday morning. People having suicidal thoughts or other mental health distress can now call or text 988 to reach...

1h ago

