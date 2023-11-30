El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele granted leave to campaign for reelection

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s Congress granted President Nayib Bukele leave for six months Thursday to allow him to campaign for reelection despite a constitutional prohibition on reelection.

Bukele will seek a second five-year term for the New Ideas party in the Feb. 4 national elections. Vice President Félix Ulloa also requested leave to campaign again as Bukele’s running mate.

Lawmakers voted 67 in favor to 12 against to approve Bukele’s request for leave.

Bukele was expected to present a list of two options to Congress the body to select his interim replacement. If he does not present options, Congress will select the interim president.

Constitutional lawyers maintain that Bukele’s reelection bid violates at least four articles of the constitution. But the Supreme Electoral Tribunal ruled earlier this month that Bukele’s candidacy met the legal requirements.

While highly popular in El Salvador for his aggressive war against the gangs that long terrorized the country, Bukele has faced international criticism for consolidating power and not respecting human rights.

The Associated Press



