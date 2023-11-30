Elderly man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
Posted November 30, 2023 10:42 am.
Last Updated November 30, 2023 11:17 am.
An elderly man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York.
Police were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Maple Leaf Drive around 10 a.m. for reports someone had been struck.
Paramedics transported a man via emergency run to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver involved in the incident remained on the scene.