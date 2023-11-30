Fire upends Christmas charity in Michigan but thousands of kids will still get gifts

This image taken Nov. 27, 2023, shows fifts for thousands of children in the Grand Rapid, Mich., area were damaged by smoke from a recent fire at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. A Christmas charity, Santa Claus Girls of Kent County, can't deliver them because of smoke damage from a recent fire. The group will give gift cards instead. (Rick Bartling via AP)

By Ed White, The Associated Press

Posted November 30, 2023 4:06 pm.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 4:12 pm.

Donations are pouring in at a beloved Christmas charity after smoke damage from a fire stymied plans for the delivery of wrapped gifts for thousands of children in western Michigan.

Santa Claus Girls of Kent County has been going door-to-door with gifts for more than a century in the Grand Rapids area, delighting families that are struggling during the holidays.

But the all-volunteer group has been scrambling since a fire last week struck a building in Walker where Santa Claus Girls wraps and stores gifts.

“It was like my heart stopped,” president Tina Hudson told The Associated Press. ”We were on target to service more than 10,000 kids on Dec. 9. We had half of our gits wrapped and bagged and ready to go out the door.”

The good news: Flames didn’t reach the area used by Santa Claus Girls. The bad news: Smoke filled the space for hours.

“Everything’s contaminated — that was the word that was used by the insurance company,” Hudson said Thursday. “You could smell a bonfire smell.”

The holiday isn’t lost. Santa Claus Girls will instead deliver gift cards for 8,500 children to be used at Meijer, a local big-box store. Hudson wouldn’t disclose how much each family will receive but said the cost will be covered by insurance.

“Come heck or high water, these kids are going to have some kind of Christmas from us,” she said.

Meanwhile, cash donations “are flooding in” as a result of the fire, Hudson said.

The group already was trying to raise $200,000 for Christmas 2024 and had topped $100,000 by Wednesday, she said.

“There are a lot of giving hearts in the greater Grand Rapids area,” said Hudson, her voice cracking.

Some gifts might be OK to use next year. But Santa Claus Girls won’t know until each package is inspected in the months ahead. The packages contain pajamas, blankets, books, toys and handmade hats.

And they make a difference.

“My son got some PJs last year that he loved and he hasn’t been able to take them off not even to wash. We have to sneak them away to wash them. … Thank you for all you do!” local mom Salma Odaly said on Facebook.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Ed White, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

37m ago

Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO
Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO

Officials said on Thursday that there will be a fuller update for the media on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in early December.

4h ago

Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store
Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store

A man is wanted by police in the alleged assault of a woman that was captured on video surveillance inside a Brampton mall. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, a 23-year-old woman...

15m ago

Ontario to strengthen bail system, make it easier for victims of crime to sue offenders for emotional distress
Ontario to strengthen bail system, make it easier for victims of crime to sue offenders for emotional distress

The Ford government will table new justice legislation Thursday which will make it easier for more victims of crime to sue an offender for emotional distress, protect children and youth from cannabis,...

4h ago

Top Stories

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

37m ago

Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO
Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO

Officials said on Thursday that there will be a fuller update for the media on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in early December.

4h ago

Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store
Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store

A man is wanted by police in the alleged assault of a woman that was captured on video surveillance inside a Brampton mall. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, a 23-year-old woman...

15m ago

Ontario to strengthen bail system, make it easier for victims of crime to sue offenders for emotional distress
Ontario to strengthen bail system, make it easier for victims of crime to sue offenders for emotional distress

The Ford government will table new justice legislation Thursday which will make it easier for more victims of crime to sue an offender for emotional distress, protect children and youth from cannabis,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.

17h ago

2:33
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre

Saying goodbye to the Ontario Science Centre won't be easy for Flemingdon Park residents. As Tina Yazdani reports, many are frustrated at the loss of a critical landmark in the community, and one local teacher says students are crushed.

22h ago

1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.

22h ago

0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

4:36
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation

The Ontario government is releasing its business plan on moving the Science Centre from the Don Mills area to Ontario place. Cynthia Mulligan and Richard Southern break down the announcement.

More Videos