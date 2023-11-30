GOP Rep. George Santos warns his expulsion from Congress before conviction would set a precedent

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. After a scathing report by the House Ethics Committee citing egregious violations, Santos could be expelled from Congress this week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 30, 2023 9:33 am.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 9:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defiant Rep. George Santos warned on Thursday that his expulsion from Congress before being convicted in a court of law would establish a new precedent that “is going to be the undoing of a lot of members of this body.”

The first-term Republican congressman from New York could well become just the sixth member of Congress to have been expelled by colleagues. Republicans and Democrats have offered resolutions to remove him, and the House is expected to vote on one of them Friday.

While Santos survived two earlier expulsion efforts, a critical House Ethics Committee report released on Nov. 16 has convinced more members that his actions merit the House’s most severe punishment.

Santos preempted the vote with a press conference just outside the Capitol early Thursday. He noted that, of the previous expulsions, three were for disloyalty to the Union during the Civil War and two were for lawmakers who had been convicted in federal court. In short, he presented himself as someone who was being treated differently.

“This will haunt them in the future where mere allegations are sufficient to have members removed from office when duly elected by their people in their respective states and districts,” Santos said.

The House Ethics Committee, in its scathing report, said it had amassed “overwhelming evidence” of lawbreaking by Santos that had been sent to the Justice Department, concluding flatly that he “cannot be trusted” after a monthslong investigation into his conduct.

Santos faces a 23-count federal indictment that alleges he stole the identities of campaign donors and then used their credit cards to make tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges. Federal prosecutors say Santos, who has pleaded not guilty, wired some of the money to his personal bank account and used the rest to pad his campaign coffers.

The Associated Press


Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS
Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS

Toronto police have charged a driver after he allegedly crashed into multiple police cruisers as investigators work to determine if a woman who suffered serious injuries was pushed out of the moving car.

updated

3m ago

Canadian economy shrank in Q3 but manages to 'keep its head above recession waters'
Canadian economy shrank in Q3 but manages to 'keep its head above recession waters'

The Canadian economy shrank in the third quarter amid weak business and consumer spending as well as lower exports.

updated

14m ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

1h ago

'No one will be turned away': 988 suicide crisis helpline launches across Canada
'No one will be turned away': 988 suicide crisis helpline launches across Canada

A new toll-free, three-digit suicide prevention helpline launched across Canada on Thursday morning. People having suicidal thoughts or other mental health distress can now call or text 988 to reach...

1h ago

