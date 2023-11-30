Hamilton school locked down for second straight day for ‘weapon’ probe
Posted November 30, 2023 1:22 pm.
Last Updated November 30, 2023 1:36 pm.
Bernie Custis Public Secondary School in Hamilton is under lockdown for the second straight day as police say they are searching the school for an outstanding suspect connected to a previous incident.
Nearby Prince of Wales Elementary School has also been placed under a hold and secure.
Bernie Custis was first placed on lockdown on Wednesday after reports of an armed person on the premises.
Following Wednesday’s investigation a 15-year-old student was arrested and charged with possessing cocaine and fentanyl, as well as being in possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.
Police were first called to the school on King Street East at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Upon arrival, investigators said a person suspected of carrying a weapon was seen leaving the school in a vehicle, which was later located at a nearby gas station.
Five occupants in the car were taken into custody as police searched for a firearm which they were led to believe was in a bag within the school.