Hamilton school locked down for second straight day for ‘weapon’ probe

Bernie Custis Public Secondary School in Hamilton is under lockdown for the second straight day as police say they are searching the school for an outstanding suspect connected to a previous incident.

Nearby Prince of Wales Elementary School has also been placed under a hold and secure.

Bernie Custis was first placed on lockdown on Wednesday after reports of an armed person on the premises.

Following Wednesday’s investigation a 15-year-old student was arrested and charged with possessing cocaine and fentanyl, as well as being in possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Police were first called to the school on King Street East at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, investigators said a person suspected of carrying a weapon was seen leaving the school in a vehicle, which was later located at a nearby gas station.

Five occupants in the car were taken into custody as police searched for a firearm which they were led to believe was in a bag within the school.